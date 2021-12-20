News & Notes: Ravens Not Sure Who Starts Between Lamar Jackson, Tyler Huntley

Dec 20, 2021 at 05:14 PM
Clifton-Brown
Clifton Brown

BaltimoreRavens.com Staff Writer

Joey Pulone/Baltimore Ravens Photos
QB Tyler Huntley, QB Lamar Jackson

Head Coach John Harbaugh said no decision has been made regarding Lamar Jackson's availability for the Ravens' next game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Harbaugh said Jackson was making progress, and Harbaugh is "hopeful" Jackson will practice Wednesday after he didn't practice at all last week.

"We'll see how the ankle responds. It is getting better," Harbaugh said.

The offense played well with Tyler Huntley at quarterback Sunday, as Baltimore scored 30 points for the first time since beating Minnesota, 34-31, in Week 9. With Jackson not yet 100 percent, Harbaugh said the decision whether to start Jackson or Huntley on Sunday would depend on many factors this week.

"It's a good question but it's hard to answer because there's no definitive formula," Harbaugh said. "We're going to have to see where we're at with all factors. You take everything into account and see what you feel best about going forward. Practice time, health wise, all those things. That's really all you can do."

Injury Updates Following Packers Game

The Ravens continue to deal with multiple injuries in the aftermath of Sunday's game.

Veteran cornerback Tavon Young played 20 snaps against the Packers before suffering a concussion and he remained in protocol Monday. Offensive lineman Tyre Phillips (knee) left Sunday's game early and wide receiver Devin Duvernay suffered an ankle injury, but both have a chance to play against the Bengals.

"Tyre, I'd say later in the week we'll know more," Harbaugh said. "Devin Duvernay has an ankle that's kind of day-to-day."

Among players who did not play Sunday, defensive tackle Calais Campbell (hamstring), fullback Patrick Ricard (knee), tackle/guard Patrick Mekari (hand) and guard Ben Powers (toe) all have a chance to return against the Bengals, but it depends on their progress during the week.

"Calais, we'll see how the hamstring responds," Harbaugh said. "Pat Mekari, same thing with the knee we'll see where he's at. Ben (Powers) has a toe, I'd say Wednesday, Thursday see how it does. Pat (Mekari) has a chance he practiced last week."

Geno Stone-*Brandon* Stephens Safety Combo Impressed Harbaugh

With starting safety Chuck Clark (Reserve/COVID-19 list) unavailable Sunday, Geno Stone and rookie Brandon Stephens were the starting combination at safety played every defensive snap.

Stone wore the green dot communication helmet, relaying calls from the sidelines to his teammates as Clark normally does. Harbaugh credited Clark, Pass Game Coordinator/Secondary Coach Chris Hewitt and Defensive Backs Coach Anton Lynn for preparing Stone for the extra responsibility.

"Geno, he took that green dot and ran with it," Harbaugh said. "Great communication back there. We really didn't skip a beat back there between him and Chuck, which was really want you want to see. I credit Chuck in terms of training him. I thought those guys played a really solid game back there, both safety spots."

Stephens now as six games under his belt as a starter, taking over after DeShon Elliott's season-ending pectoral injury. Stephens was the Ravens' highest graded defender from Pro Football Focus, and Harbaugh sees Stephens developing rapidly in his rookie season.

"He continues to tighten up in terms of the details, leverages, eyes, his landmarks, his relationships on different routes," Harbaugh said. "I would say he was at his best in this game.

"We've had an opportunity to look at a lot of players this year. That would probably be an understatement. The way they've stepped up and played, we're happy about that. That means you've got some guys who can play. That's a good thing going forward."

Offensive Line Gels Nicely Against Packers

The strong performance of Baltimore's offensive line was a major factor in Huntley playing so well Sunday. He was sacked just once, and Pro Football Focus ranked left tackle Alejandro Villanueva and right guard Kevin Zeitler has two of Baltimore's five highest-graded performers.

Harbaugh agreed that the line did a solid job. In his first career start, rookie Ben Cleveland played every offensive snap at left guard in place of Powers, and Harbaugh praised right tackle David Sharpe, who played for just the second time this season (47 snaps, 67%) after Phillips left the game.

"I thought David Sharpe did a really nice job when he came in," Harbaugh said. "The whole offensive line played a really good football game. I was happy to see it, the young guys stepped up. Ben Cleveland stepped up, had a very good game for his first outing. Of course (center Bradley) Bozeman, he played a good solid football game. Kevin Zeitler was his usual self. Alejandro got a lot of good plays out there. I was really happy with the way those guys played."

