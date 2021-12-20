News & Notes: Ravens Not Sure Who Starts Between Lamar Jackson, Tyler Huntley

Geno Stone-*Brandon* Stephens Safety Combo Impressed Harbaugh

With starting safety Chuck Clark (Reserve/COVID-19 list) unavailable Sunday, Geno Stone and rookie Brandon Stephens were the starting combination at safety played every defensive snap.

Stone wore the green dot communication helmet, relaying calls from the sidelines to his teammates as Clark normally does. Harbaugh credited Clark, Pass Game Coordinator/Secondary Coach Chris Hewitt and Defensive Backs Coach Anton Lynn for preparing Stone for the extra responsibility.

"Geno, he took that green dot and ran with it," Harbaugh said. "Great communication back there. We really didn't skip a beat back there between him and Chuck, which was really want you want to see. I credit Chuck in terms of training him. I thought those guys played a really solid game back there, both safety spots."

Stephens now as six games under his belt as a starter, taking over after DeShon Elliott's season-ending pectoral injury. Stephens was the Ravens' highest graded defender from Pro Football Focus, and Harbaugh sees Stephens developing rapidly in his rookie season.

"He continues to tighten up in terms of the details, leverages, eyes, his landmarks, his relationships on different routes," Harbaugh said. "I would say he was at his best in this game.