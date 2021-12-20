Tyler Huntley Takes a 'Big Step' in Relief of Lamar Jackson

Huntley's presence is a huge plus for the Ravens (8-6) as they fight for a playoff berth with just three games left in the regular season. Lamar Jackson (ankle) didn't play Sunday, and his status for Week 16 is uncertain when the Ravens visit the Cincinnati Bengals (8-6), a game that will have huge implications in the AFC North.

Jackson may be back under center against Cincinnati, but if Huntley gets the call, the Ravens are certain they have a quarterback they can win with.

"You have to have two quarterbacks that can win for you," Head Coach John Harbaugh said. "Tyler is playing that kind of football. He played really well. I thought today, he took another step forward, just in terms of handling himself, operating on time in rhythm, taking off and running at the right time, accurate throws, all of those things. He took a big step. There's a lot to be said for experience. Repetition really makes a big difference, and he's a quick learner."

Unfortunately, Huntley will learn from a heartbreaking defeat. The Ravens were denied an emotional victory when their two-point conversion attempt failed following Huntley's second touchdown run. Huntley rolled to his right looking for tight end Mark Andrews, but Green Bay safety Darnell Savage closed quickly on Andrews and Huntley's pass whizzed incomplete into the end zone.

Huntley agreed with Head Coach John Harbaugh's decision to go for two points, and thought he could fit the pass to Andrews through a tight window.