News & Notes: Ravens Promoting Cornerback From Practice Squad After Jimmy Smith's Injury

It's a big game in the AFC North with implications on playoff standings, and the Ravens are going to benefit either way.

If the Steelers (9-2) lose, it puts the Ravens just two games back in the chase for the division title, with a matchup against Pittsburgh up next on Sunday night. It would put Pittsburgh within striking distance.

If the Bengals (5-6) lose, it drives them two games behind Baltimore in the wild-card chase and would make it very difficult for them to overtake the Ravens and make the playoffs.

So who is Harbaugh rooting for?

"That's a tough question. If they both could lose, that's what I would be rooting for," Harbaugh said. "One of them has to lose, so that's good."

Harbaugh: Players Are Responsible for Managing Their Supplements

Smith is the Ravens' third player to be suspended this season, joining tight end Darren Waller and running back Kenneth Dixon.

Waller was suspended for at least one year after his second violation for substance abuse, and Dixon served a four-game suspension while on injured reserve for performance enhancing drugs.

Harbaugh was asked about how he addresses PEDs with players.

"It's addressed by the league, mostly," Harbaugh said. "The league, the trainers, they bring people in that talk to them about what the rules are and educate the guys. I think the agents are very involved in that, what supplements they can and cannot use. I think the guys are very vigilant for the most part on that. Sometimes they make mistakes. There's a broad array of different things that guys can get involved with, different supplements and things like that.