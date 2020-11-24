News & Notes: Ravens Trust in Gus Edwards, Justice Hill

Finding Ways For 'Hollywood' to Shine

It has been a quiet recent four-game stretch for Marquise "Hollywood" Brown, who has just six catches for 55 yards in his last four starts. On Sunday, Brown was targeted three times and did not have a catch. He dropped one pass, and when he got behind the Tennessee Titans' secondary on a deep pass, Lamar Jackson appeared to spot Brown late and they did not connect on the pass.

The Ravens know they need more big plays to become a better offense, and getting Brown more involved is part of the equation.

"We want him to be a huge part of the offense," Harbaugh said. "We've got to find ways to get that done. He's playing very hard. Lamar and Hollywood have to get that done and we as coaches have to get that done. Put him in position to make those plays. That's too important for us. Those are big plays to be had and Hollywood's very talented. I really want to see him involved.

"It's not like we're not trying to get it done. They do take him out of it sometimes, sometimes other things happen. That's important for us. We've got a lot of football left to play and we want him to be a big part of it."

Andrews played college football with Brown at Oklahoma, and knows how dangerous he can be. They are close friends, but Andrews said a pep talk for his teammate really hasn't been necessary.