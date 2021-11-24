News & Notes: Ravens View Sunday Night Game vs. Browns 'Like a Championship Game'

Trace McSorley's Departure Leaves Void

The loss of No. 3 quarterback Trace McSorley, who signed with the Arizona Cardinals on Monday, leaves a void for Baltimore on and off the field. Teammates and coaches have great respect for McSorley, who was an asset in the quarterback room despite not seeing much playing time.

"Man, that's a smart guy, very intelligent guy," Jackson said. "He loved the game with a passion. I feel like he knows our playbook in and out. [He's] a great guy to be around, humble, and I love Trace. We're definitely going to miss him a lot."

The Ravens signed Calvert Hall product Kenji Bahar to the practice squad Tuesday, but while Bahar was with the Ravens during training camp, he has never played in a regular-season game. Should Jackson miss any more games, the Ravens would lack an experienced backup behind Huntley.

Harbaugh is happy McSorley is getting an opportunity in Arizona, but called his departure "bittersweet."

"He's a great guy, and he's good for our team," Harbaugh said. "So, that's the bitter part of it. The sweet part is that it's a great opportunity for him. He's going to get an opportunity to go there and have a chance to possibly play and be on the 53-man roster for the rest of the season. That's a big deal in a lot of ways. For our situation, it's a little bit of a hole we'll have to fill. We'll have to figure out how to do that real soon."

Joining Baltimore's practice squad is also an opportunity for Behar.