News & Notes: Ravens Want Jason Pierre-Paul in Lineup Quickly

The Ravens want Jason Pierre-Paul in action as quickly as possible.

The veteran edge rusher participated in his first practice with Baltimore on Wednesday, and Head Coach John Harbaugh said it was possible Pierre-Paul would play Sunday against the Buffalo Bills.

"He looked good today," Harbaugh said. "He took a number of reps. I don't think he took every rep, but he took as many reps as we had out there for him. We'll see the tape. The process is to get him out there as fast we can. We'll shoot for this week. We'll see if we can do it. If we can't do it, then it will be next week or whenever we can do it. We're going to try to do it as quickly as we can."

Pierre-Paul's 12 years of NFL experience should help speed up the acclimation process, and he has arrived at an opportune time. Injuries have tested Baltimore's depth at outside linebacker all season. Justin Houston (groin) did not practice Wednesday, Tyus Bowser (Achilles) and second-round pick David Ojabo (Achilles) haven't played all season, and Steven Means (Achilles) suffered a season-ending injury in Week 1.

Veteran cornerback Marcus Peters is looking forward to seeing Pierre-Paul join the mix. He's a three-time Pro Bowler with 83 career sacks who has won a Lombardi Trophy with the Giants and Buccaneers.