Michael Pierce Has Torn Biceps, Making Decision on Surgery

Sep 28, 2022 at 03:52 PM
Ravens nose tackle Michael Pierce suffered a torn biceps in the Week 3 win over the Patriots, Head Coach John Harbaugh said Wednesday.

Harbaugh said Pierce is making the decision on whether to get surgery, which would put him out for the rest of the season, or play with it and get it repaired after the season.

"It's going to be his decision," Harbaugh said. "I haven't heard a final word on that yet. There's logic to it either way."

Pierce was a major free-agent acquisition for the Ravens this offseason, as he inked a three-year deal worth a reported $16.5 million, reuniting with the team that gave him his start. Pierce had a good training camp and was off to a strong start to the season.

Through three weeks, he is the sixth-highest graded interior defensive lineman, per Pro Football Focus. He had six tackles and showed that he was going to bring improved pass rush up the middle.

However, an injury struck again. After opting out of the 2020 season due to COVID-19, Pierce played in eight games in 2021 due to an elbow injury.

While losing Pierce hurts, the defensive line is perhaps the Ravens' deepest position. Third-round rookie Travis Jones is Pierce's backup and made his debut in New England, playing 44% of the snaps and earning solid grades (61.2) from PFF.

The Ravens also have Calais Campbell, Justin Madubuike, Broderick Washington and Brent Urban on the defensive line. Nose tackle Isaiah Mack is on the practice squad.

