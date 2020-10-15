News & Notes: Ravens Winning, But Looking to Hit Offensive Stride

The Ravens rank 24th in the NFL in total offense, averaging 339.6 yards per game. That leaves them plenty of room to improve heading into Sunday's game against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Most of the scrutiny is being directed at Baltimore's passing attack, which ranks 31st in the league (178.8 yards per game) ahead of only the New York Jets (176.0 yards per game). Most of Lamar Jackson's 86 completions have come either to Marquise Brown (22 catches, 319 yards, one touchdown) or tight end Mark Andrews (18 catches, 222 yards, five touchdowns). Nobody else has more than 10 catches, but Offensive Coordinator Greg Roman said the distribution will improve if the execution does.

"Whether you're throwing to tight ends, receivers, backs, the focus is execution," Roman said. "At times, we're doing a really nice job. We've just got to work on our consistency. I think everything in our offense is a work in progress. Guys are working hard."

While Brown and Andrews are both excellent receivers, Roman does not want Jackson to force throws if other players are open.

"There's plays he executes perfectly and there's some plays he'd like to have back," Roman said. "We want to throw the ball to the open guy, and that could be anybody. At times, we're really doing a good job of that, and at times we're maybe getting a little greedy. We want to really put pressure on the defense and throw it to the open guy as much as possible."