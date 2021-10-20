News & Notes: Ronnie Stanley's Surgery Decision; Lamar Jackson Confident in Protection

The Ravens have won five straight games without All-Pro left tackle Ronnie Stanley, who announced Tuesday that he would undergo season-ending ankle surgery.

Teammates and coaches feel for Stanley, who faces more months of rehab before he is healthy enough to return. But the Ravens know their job is to keep winning without him, although Stanley is disappointed he can't play until next season.

"It's definitely been rough for Ronnie," Pro Bowl corner Marlon Humphrey said. "He hasn't let his own circumstance affect his energy in the building. He's still showing up, talking to the guys, giving tips, coming to the games. It takes a true leader to be able to do that. I was with him some during the summer. Every day he was faithful with the rehab he was doing, even when we were on vacation. It sucks to see him go through that. We'll be with him as a team as he goes through this surgery and recovery."

Alejandro Villanueva has been the left tackle since Week 2 and has found a comfort zone playing his natural position. When Villanueva signed with the Ravens this offseason, he spent the summer preparing to play right tackle for the first time in his career. He had a rough outing in the season opener against the Las Vegas Raiders, but since moving back to left tackle, Villanueva has been solid protecting Lamar Jackson's blindside.

"Al has been doing a great job filling in for Ronnie, just been playing his butt off," Jackson said. "He's a grown man, he knows what he's doing, and there's going to be a lot more playing time for him, since Ronnie is on IR – even though that's my guy. It's all good, because we've got 'Big Al.'"

Head Coach John Harbaugh said the hope is that Stanley will be 100 percent next season after this latest procedure. Harbaugh said the doctors couldn't pinpoint when a setback happened.

"It just didn't work out, I guess. That's the best way I could explain it," Harbaugh said. "Maybe Ronnie … He's much more involved with it. He's talking with the doctors all through it. He probably could explain it better than I could."

Harbaugh was asked if there's any concern about the ankle getting full flexibility back after multiple surgeries.

"I'm sure there are concerns. That's probably one of the concerns, I would assume," Harbaugh said. "The target would be next season. Having it done now as opposed to after the season probably helps in that sense. So, we'll just have to see what happens."

Tight end Mark Andrews said the Ravens should be proud of having the best record in the AFC (5-1) despite losing Stanley and a host of key players.