News & Notes: Ronnie Stanley Will Reportedly Avoid More Surgery

The Ravens have already suffered too many season-ending injuries, but Ronnie Stanley reportedly plans to return.
The All-Pro left tackle hopes to be back sooner rather than later and will continue to rehab for a couple weeks, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network. Rapoport reported that no additional surgery was planned after Stanley visited the doctor.
Stanley has missed two games since playing Week 1 – his first regular-season action since a severe ankle injury last November. Alejandro Villanueva has shifted from right tackle to the left side in Stanley's absence with Patrick Mekari starting at right tackle.
Baltimore would welcome getting Stanley back whenever he returns, in a season where losing players has been a major storyline.
Chuck Clark Won't Let Praise Go to His Head
Teammates have raved about Chuck Clark's leadership and savvy since he became a starting safety. However, Clark may be off to the best start of his career.
According to Pro Football Focus, Clark was Baltimore's highest-graded defensive player in Week 3 (87.8). Clark helped limit Lions tight end T.J. Hockenson to just two catches for 10 yards and notched a sack.
It's not surprising that the super-focused Clark isn't letting the praise go to his head. He wasn't drafted until the sixth round in 2017 and had to wait his turn to become a starter. Entering the league with a chip on his shoulder, Clark wants to keep the edge that has helped take him this far.
"I always feel like I can be better, I never feel like I've arrived," Clark said. "I had a college coach tell me, just about the time you feel good about yourself, you'll get knocked off, so I never feel that way."
However, Clark is proud of how Baltimore has overcome adversity to win back-to-back games in thrilling fashion. The rash of injuries may have broken some teams, but the Ravens remain determined to have a special season.
"I think it shows just the character, the traits that we have on this team right now," Clark said. "The resiliency, the fight that we build in practice. We get after each other in practice and I think it shows."
Lamar Jackson, Teddy Bridgewater Share Louisville Bond
Lamar Jackson hasn't spent much time with Denver Broncos quarterback Teddy Bridgewater. But both quarterbacks played their college football at Louisville, which gives them an unspoken bond. They are also South Florida natives who were drafted No. 32 overall, Bridgewater in 2014 and Jackson in 2017.
"He came back a few times but we really didn't get after it, talk about much," Jackson said. "That's my boy, though. I need to talk to him about it."
Bridgewater left Louisville in 2013, two years before Jackson arrived. Their quarterbacking styles are much different, but both are strong leaders who are used to winning. The Broncos are 3-0, led offensively by Bridgewater, who is completing 76.7 percent of his passes with four touchdowns and no interceptions. Clark says Bridgewater's stats don't tell the whole story.
"Just the way he operates the system," Clark said. "He's pretty much in control, making all the checks, the cadence, he's doing everything."
Calais Campbell Pumped About His Return to Hometown
This weekend's trip to Denver will be a homecoming for Ravens defensive end Calais Campbell, who grew up in the city.
Campbell went through some tough times in his childhood, including a six-month stint in junior high school when his family lived in a homeless shelter. However, the 2019 NFL Walter Payton Man of the Year overcame all obstacles to become one of the league's most respected players. He'll have plenty of emotions returning to Denver, although he won't have much time to walk down memory lane.
"It's very exciting," Campbell said. "It kind of brings you back to the days when this was just a dream. It's year No. 14, time flies, but I can remember like it was yesterday being in middle school, high school, working as hard as a I could to realize this possibility. For me to be here today, 14 years in, and go back to the stadium where I used to dream about playing is pretty cool, pretty surreal. It's going to be a lot of fun."
Campbell grew up a Broncos fan, but he has outgrown that allegiance.
"Once I played against them, all that went out the window," Campbell said.