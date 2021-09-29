News & Notes: Ronnie Stanley Will Reportedly Avoid More Surgery

Calais Campbell Pumped About His Return to Hometown

This weekend's trip to Denver will be a homecoming for Ravens defensive end Calais Campbell, who grew up in the city.

Campbell went through some tough times in his childhood, including a six-month stint in junior high school when his family lived in a homeless shelter. However, the 2019 NFL Walter Payton Man of the Year overcame all obstacles to become one of the league's most respected players. He'll have plenty of emotions returning to Denver, although he won't have much time to walk down memory lane.

"It's very exciting," Campbell said. "It kind of brings you back to the days when this was just a dream. It's year No. 14, time flies, but I can remember like it was yesterday being in middle school, high school, working as hard as a I could to realize this possibility. For me to be here today, 14 years in, and go back to the stadium where I used to dream about playing is pretty cool, pretty surreal. It's going to be a lot of fun."

Campbell grew up a Broncos fan, but he has outgrown that allegiance.