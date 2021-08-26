News & Notes: Sammy Watkins Is Just Resting, Nothing Serious

Sam Koch Is Ready to Be Emergency QB if Needed

With just two quarterbacks on the active roster after Kenji Bahar was released this week, the Ravens are somewhat short-handed heading into the preseason finale in Washington.

Harbaugh has not said whether Lamar Jackson will play. If he doesn't, it would be just Tyler Huntley and … ? Enter Mr. Do-It-All Sam Koch.

"I'm always willing to step up," Koch said with a smile. "I'm always willing to practice it out here. I hope it doesn't get to that point, but if so, I can just shotgun from the punt formation."

Koch is a perfect 7-for-7 in his career on passing opportunities, throwing for 82 yards and five first downs.

John Harbaugh Talks About Importance of Women's Equality

Today is Women's Equality Day, and as the husband of Ingrid and father of Alison, a sophomore at Notre Dame, Harbaugh is certainly a strong supporter.

"I have a wife that's very equal; she's more than equal," Harbaugh said with a laugh. "Do you remember the book Animal Farm? 'Some are more equal than others.' My wife is more equal than me.