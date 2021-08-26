News & Notes: Sammy Watkins Is Just Resting, Nothing Serious

Sammy Watkins Isn't Dealing With Anything Major
There's no need to worry too much about wide receiver Sammy Watkins.
Watkins hasn't practiced this week, raising concerns among fans about a player who has had trouble with nagging injuries over his career. However, Head Coach John Harbaugh said Thursday that Watkins is OK.
"It's not a serious injury," Harbaugh said. "We're just trying to rest some things that he was dealing with that are just normal camp things that we felt like it wasn't really worth it at this point. It was better to get him 100%. Like he says, you're never 100%, but we're trying to get him as close as we can."
Watkins was a workhorse at practice while several other Ravens wide receivers went down. Baltimore is still without Marquise "Hollywood" Brown, Rashod Bateman and Miles Boykin. Deon Cain returned to the field Thursday for the first time in weeks.
Trace McSorley Should Be Back Early in the Season
The Ravens are down to two quarterbacks for now with Lamar Jackson and Tyler Huntley, but that shouldn't last too long.
Harbaugh said Trace McSorley, who hasn't practiced since a back issue flared up prior to him starting the preseason opener on Aug. 14, is "doing well" in his rehab and has begun throwing again.
"He probably would be ready to some degree early in the season – first week even, possibly – to play, or second week – somewhere in there," Harbaugh said. "That's what it's looking like right now."
The question remains whether Baltimore would keep two or three quarterbacks on the 53-man roster to start the season. If the Ravens want to place McSorley on the injured reserve (designated to return) list, he would have to be on the 53-man roster on Sept. 1.
Sam Koch Is Ready to Be Emergency QB if Needed
With just two quarterbacks on the active roster after Kenji Bahar was released this week, the Ravens are somewhat short-handed heading into the preseason finale in Washington.
Harbaugh has not said whether Lamar Jackson will play. If he doesn't, it would be just Tyler Huntley and … ? Enter Mr. Do-It-All Sam Koch.
"I'm always willing to step up," Koch said with a smile. "I'm always willing to practice it out here. I hope it doesn't get to that point, but if so, I can just shotgun from the punt formation."
Koch is a perfect 7-for-7 in his career on passing opportunities, throwing for 82 yards and five first downs.
John Harbaugh Talks About Importance of Women's Equality
Today is Women's Equality Day, and as the husband of Ingrid and father of Alison, a sophomore at Notre Dame, Harbaugh is certainly a strong supporter.
"I have a wife that's very equal; she's more than equal," Harbaugh said with a laugh. "Do you remember the book Animal Farm? 'Some are more equal than others.' My wife is more equal than me.
"But I have a great wife and a great daughter, so it's very important when you're a girl dad – these things become even more important. I think a lot more about them than I did 15, 20, 25 years ago, for sure. A lot of advancements have been made. We have some amazing young trainers in here, equipment people, analytics, coaches … We're looking for coaches still, and we'll find some. That's what it's all about. It's just all about opportunity – that's what America is all about. The more that we can fully realize that as a country, the more fully the world is going to realize that and follow our lead."