News & Notes: Several Injured Ravens 'Have a Chance' to Return vs. Vikings

Harbaugh Feels Self-Scouting During Bye Will Be Beneficial

Teams hit the pause button during bye week and spend time studying themselves. Are there personnel changes that need to be made? Are we becoming too predictable? Do we need to add something to the playbook, or is there a need to simplify anything?

Harbaugh said the staff put the team under the microscope and believes the process will be beneficial.

"Very deep dive on ourselves and everything about us," Harbaugh said. "We've learned a lot, I think it confirmed more of what you kind of already understood. But it's always good to get the numbers and make some decisions going forward in terms of what gives you the best chance to play as well as you can. We'll have a plan coming out of that and hopefully it will be successful."

The emphasis on becoming a better tackling team will continue.

"We have to because we have to get better," Harbaugh said. "We've actually prioritize it all the time. But we've got to keep coaching it. We've got to coach it better. From understanding our responsibilities and doing our job to the technique of tackling to the angles of our secondary to the fits of our linebackers. Just getting guys on the ground. There's a lot to it and we'll be working on all those things.