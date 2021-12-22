News & Notes: Sunday Isn't Do-Or-Die, But It's Very Important

The winner of Sunday's Ravens-Bengals game will have sole possession of first place in the AFC North with two games remaining in the regular season.

That makes the importance of the matchup obvious, whether you call it a must-win, do-or-die, or make-or-break. Head Coach John Harbaugh isn't trying to find a term that fits.

"Anybody can put whatever label on it that they want," Harbaugh said. "That's not really my mission – to put labels on it and name it with any particular phrase."

However, despite the game's importance, a defeat won't ruin Baltimore's path to the playoffs. In fact, according to the New York Times playoff simulator, the Ravens would still have a 91% chance of making the playoffs if they lose to the Bengals but beat the Los Angeles Rams and Pittsburgh Steelers to end the season.

Yet winning the division is always a priority for the Ravens because it secures an automatic playoff berth and at least one home postseason game. Sunday's game will have a playoff-type atmosphere because both teams now what's at stake. It's a great experience for a young player like rookie safety Brandon Stephens, who is growing rapidly and playing well since becoming a starter midway through the season.

The Ravens haven't forgotten losing to the Bengals, 41-17, in Week 7 at M&T Bank Stadium. This is Baltimore's chance to turn the tables, in a game that's huge for both teams.