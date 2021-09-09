News & Notes: 'There's a Chance' Le'Veon Bell Plays Monday

It would take a quick transition for Le'Veon Bell to move from joining the practice squad Wednesday to the active roster by Monday.
However, Head Coach John Harbaugh did not dismiss the possibility that Bell could play against the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 1.
"I think there's a chance," Harbaugh said. "That's a possibility with the new rules."
Since last season, NFL teams have been allowed to activate two players from the practice squad before gameday. That gives the Ravens a few more days to evaluate Bell before making a decision.
The Ravens signed running back Trenton Cannon to the 53-man roster Wednesday, joining Gus Edwards and Ty'Son Williams in the running back room. However, Cannon's role may be primarily as a special teams player.
Bell is a three-time Pro Bowler who was one of the NFL's premier running backs during his best seasons with the Pittsburgh Steelers. Harbaugh is just starting to coach Bell, but he knows the 29-year-old veteran is an experienced NFL player who understands how to get himself ready for the regular season.
"Le'Veon's a guy I think we're very familiar with, obviously," Harbaugh said. "We played against him so many times in so many highly-competitive, emotional games. It was fun to have him in for the workout, he had a good workout. Practiced yesterday, did a good job. We'll have a process with him. He's excited, he's learning. We'll see where it goes.
"There's some familiarity that way, playing against him, defending him. After talking to him, felt real good about where he was at. All those things definitely play in."
Lamar Jackson Keeps Vaccination Status Private
After missing the first 10 days of training camp on the Reserve/COVID-19 list, Lamar Jackson said he was still considering whether to get vaccinated and would consult with his family and doctors.
On Thursday, Jackson declined to say whether he's since been vaccinated.
"I want to keep that between me and my family and the doctors," Jackson said. "That's all."
On Wednesday, Harbaugh said Monday that the Ravens' vaccination rate is still over 90 percent after cuts to 53 players.
Odafe Oweh Reminds Justin Houston of Videogame Creation
People have raved about Odafe Oweh's athleticism since his days at Penn State, and the buzz intensified after his jaw-dropping Pro Day workout. The Ravens have high hopes for the first-round outside linebacker, and veteran pass rusher Justin Houston has taken Oweh under his wing. Houston wants to see Oweh maximize his freakish skillset.
"I told him when I met him, 'When my son plays Madden, he creates a player. You're the created player on Madden,'" Oweh said. "He's 6-5, 260, runs a 4.3. 'Listen, you've got every tool. There's guys praying they had your toolset.' I'm praying that he maxes out, and I'm just trying to push him to max it out. 'I've got more days behind me than I do ahead. I'm going to be on the couch watching you play, and I just want to see you tear the league up.'"
Oweh often does extras work after practice with Oweh, rookie outside linebacker Daelin Hayes and Jaylon Ferguson. Houston enjoys the process and doesn't mind being peppered with questions.
"The young guys, they're eager to learn," Houston said. "They ask every question that's known to man. A lot of questions on my technique, my movements, a lot of pass rush stuff, how to study tackles, how to beat tackles, stance. I don't mind at all."
Losing Darren Waller Still Gives Harbaugh Nightmares
The Ravens knew Pro Bowl tight end Darren Waller had huge upside when they drafted him in the sixth round in 2015. He has realized his potential with the Las Vegas Raiders, who signed Waller off Baltimore's practice squad in 2018.
After back-to-back seasons with over 1,100 yards receiving, Waller has become one of the league's top tight ends, making it natural for Harbaugh to wonder what could have been if Waller had stayed in Baltimore. Containing Waller on Monday night will be a top priority for Baltimore.
"Every time I see him do something or read his name in the paper, I get mad," Harbaugh said, drawing laughter. "He was here. Now we have to play against him for the first time and it's a huge challenge. He and (Derek) Carr have a real rapport. Coach (Jon) Gruden uses him really well. He's just a threat, a danger, he's fast, he's big, he makes contested catches. He's a guy that we've got to stop. We'll know where he's at at all times."