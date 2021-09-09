News & Notes: 'There's a Chance' Le'Veon Bell Plays Monday

It would take a quick transition for Le'Veon Bell to move from joining the practice squad Wednesday to the active roster by Monday.

However, Head Coach John Harbaugh did not dismiss the possibility that Bell could play against the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 1.

"I think there's a chance," Harbaugh said. "That's a possibility with the new rules."

Since last season, NFL teams have been allowed to activate two players from the practice squad before gameday. That gives the Ravens a few more days to evaluate Bell before making a decision.

The Ravens signed running back Trenton Cannon to the 53-man roster Wednesday, joining Gus Edwards and Ty'Son Williams in the running back room. However, Cannon's role may be primarily as a special teams player.

Bell is a three-time Pro Bowler who was one of the NFL's premier running backs during his best seasons with the Pittsburgh Steelers. Harbaugh is just starting to coach Bell, but he knows the 29-year-old veteran is an experienced NFL player who understands how to get himself ready for the regular season.

"Le'Veon's a guy I think we're very familiar with, obviously," Harbaugh said. "We played against him so many times in so many highly-competitive, emotional games. It was fun to have him in for the workout, he had a good workout. Practiced yesterday, did a good job. We'll have a process with him. He's excited, he's learning. We'll see where it goes.