News & Notes: Tyler Huntley Took a 'Big Step' in Backup QB Competition

One of the Ravens' most important and tightest training camp competitions has been for the job as Lamar Jackson's backup. With two more preseason games remaining, it may be settled – at least for now.

Trace McSorley thought he played through back spasms Saturday night in the preseason opener, but the injury is worse than originally thought. McSorley picked up a box on Saturday before the game, Head Coach John Harbaugh said.

"It's an issue," Harbaugh said. "He wrenched it in some way, so he's going to be out for a few weeks with that situation."

Even if McSorley weren't hurt, Tyler Huntley played well enough in the second half, leading the Ravens to a comeback 17-14 win, to take a leg up in the competition.

Huntley was 12-of-16 for 79 yards passing and also had seven carries for a team-high 43 yards. He scored the game-winning touchdown on a 7-yard quarterback keeper run up the middle.