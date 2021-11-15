News & Notes: Updates On Tavon Young, Other Injuries

What Ty'Son Williams Can Do to Earn More Playing Time

The Ravens were held to 94 yards rushing against the Dolphins and produced just 115 yards rushing in their Week 7 loss to the Bengals. Running back Ty'Son Williams wasn't a factor in either game, with no carries against the Dolphins and just two carries for 10 yards against Cincinnati.

Williams' playing time has decreased dramatically since Week 1, when he started and rushed nine times for 65 yards and a touchdown, and Week 2, when he carried the ball a season-high 13 times for 77 yards against the Chiefs. He has not carried the ball more than five times in any game since, though he leads Baltimore's running backs in average yards per carry (5.5). While Latavius Murray (ankle) has missed the last three games, Devonta Freeman and Le'Veon Bell have been the primary ballcarriers at running back.

Harbaugh was asked what Williams must do to earn more playing time. He played six snaps on special teams for the first time this season against the Dolphins.

"Every player just has to contribute and perform and produce when they're out there, and that goes for any player," Harbaugh said. "So, if you're a running back, you need to run hard, you need to break tackles, you need to get yards, you need to pass protect, you need to run the right route out of the backfield, catch the ball and get up [the] field.