News & Notes: Wide Receiver Quincy Adeboyejo Could Get a Shot When Healthy

"Nick was kind of the centerpiece of the run game. That position does a lot of things for us. There's a lot of multiple different blocks that Nick excels at," Harbaugh said.

"Maxx [Williams] went in that role and did pretty well; he did OK. He's coming off the ankle [injury], so I don't think he's 100 percent. He wasn't like Nick, in all honesty."

Harbaugh talked about his excitement to get some players healthy over the bye, and Boyle is near the top of that list. Harbaugh said he's looking forward to the diversity that's going to give Offensive Coordinator Marty Mornhinweg and Senior Offensive Assistant Greg Roman in game-planning the run game and play-action passing.

"When you talk about being positive going forward, that's the kind of thing to be excited about," Harbaugh said.

Za'Darius Smith Needs to Clean up Penalties, But Played Well in Tennessee

Outside linebacker Za'Darius Smith had one of the Ravens' key mistakes in a 23-20 loss to the Titans when he was flagged for a late hit on quarterback Marcus Mariota. Instead of settling for a field-goal attempt, the Titans punched in a touchdown.

Replays showed that Smith hardly grazed the Titans quarterback, but it's not Smith's first brush with that particular penalty. He's been flagged three times this year for late hits on quarterbacks.

After seeing replays, Harbaugh didn't give Smith a pass.

"It's your responsibility," Harbaugh said. "You could look at each one of those different plays and explain them any way you want, but it wasn't necessary. He and I talked about it on the plane, and he's coachable and wants to do the right thing."

Harbaugh outlined the Ravens' policy on whether to hit a quarterback running outside the pocket. If the defender is close enough to tackle a quarterback legally while throwing the ball, then go for it. That's well within the rules.

"That's what Matt Judon did earlier [in Sunday's game]," Harbaugh pointed out. "Good football play and I don't think anyone questioned that one, except for their crowd, maybe."

Judon's hit on Mariota was definitely harder, but it wasn't as late as Smith's. As Harbaugh noted, Smith wasn't even looking at Mariota and certainly wasn't trying to knock him down.

"He just kind of bumped into him," Harbaugh said. "But still, it wasn't a natural football type of play and the quarterback went flying in the air. So, if you're not close enough to tackle him, you've got to pull off."

While Harbaugh didn't like that play, Smith will get more chances to get after quarterbacks. The third-year outside linebacker has 1.5 sacks and 13 tackles so far this season.

"'Z,' other than that play, played a really good football game," Harbaugh said. "He played really hard and made a number of plays for us. We don't want to lose that. 'Z' just has to clean that up."

Harbaugh Details Bye Week Schedule

Harbaugh said the Ravens met Monday and will practice Tuesday and Wednesday before players are given a four-day weekend off. Coaches will get the weekend off after self-scouting and getting a head start on game-planning for the Green Bay Packers.

"The timing is very good; maybe a week or two earlier, even, would have been good timing with the fact that we've had so many injuries," Harbaugh said.

"There's a little bit of excitement in the sense that we're going to get some guys back. This is a something that we'll have a chance to be pretty much full steam ahead with the guys that are up and active on the 53, the guys who are not on IR. So I'm excited about that, the guys are excited about it."

Among those players who could return are running back Danny Woodhead (hamstring), Boyle, running back Terrance West (calf) and rookie outside linebacker Tim Williams (thigh).

Harbaugh said the two practices will be spent on getting some timing back and to improve on different aspects of the game. It will mostly be fundamentals, technique, timing and precision. Veterans will get a lighter workload and will let their position coaches know what they individually need to improve on.