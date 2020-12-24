News & Notes: Wink Martindale on Potential Head Coaching Opportunities

Martindale is pleased that his profile continues to rise, but he's also grateful that he loves his current job. Martindale said owner Steve Bisciotti, General Manager Eric DeCosta, Head Coach John Harbaugh and Executive Vice President Ozzie Newsome have created a culture of winning.

Martindale would be looking for a similar environment if he decided to leave.

"The thing that gives me the advantage going through the process last year and going into it this year is, I know I'm going to be myself, because I love the job that I'm at," Martindale said. "The culture that John and Steve and Eric and Ozzie that we've built here is outstanding. I know what I want to see when I get into those opportunities.