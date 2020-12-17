News & Notes: Wink Martindale Says Ravens Are Getting Closer to More Sacks

With one sack over the past three games, the Ravens' quest for more sacks continues, although opposing quarterbacks are not cooperating.

Gardner Minshew will be the next mobile quarterback that the Ravens face Sunday when they host the Jacksonville Jaguars. This comes after Baltimore faced Baker Mayfield on Monday, who was not sacked during the Ravens' thrilling 47-42 victory.

Mayfield's ability to escape the pocket made it difficult for the Ravens to get him on the ground, but they still had five hits on Cleveland's quarterback. Pernell McPhee set the tone by hitting Mayfield on the game's first play, and Defensive Coordinator Wink Martindale sees outside linebacker Yannick Ngakoue growing more comfortable after his midseason trade to Baltimore.

"I think that you continue to see him just get closer and closer to being a Raven and executing the packages," Martindale said. "Just like with all the rushers we have up front … We talked about a little bit last week the sacks going down. I think Baker held on to the ball long enough, we just need to finish better at the quarterback. But Yannick has done a nice job, especially in passing situations, but he also has gotten a lot better against the run, as well."

Ngakoue has just once sack in seven games with the Ravens, after getting five sacks in six games with the Minnesota Vikings before the trade. However, Monday night may have been Ngakoue's best game in Baltimore. He was constantly in the backfield and nearly had a strip sack of Mayfield in the fourth quarter. Ngakoue senses more sacks coming as well.

"Yes, absolutely," Ngakoue said. "Sometimes, that's just how the game is, but they come in bunches when the roll in. So, you just have to continue to have a mindset of, 'I can't give up. I won't stop. I'll keep rushing regardless.'