NFL Announces Inaugural Ozzie Newsome General Manager Forum

As part of the NFL's efforts to enhance equal opportunity and diversity, the league announced Friday that the inaugural Ozzie Newsome General Manager Forum would be held virtually on June 21. The event will be hosted by the league and the Black College Football Hall of Fame.

Newsome, the Ravens' Executive Vice President and the first Black general manager in the NFL, will participate in the forum with Ravens Owner Steve Bisciotti and a select panel of owners and league executives. Front office personnel and coaches from the NFL and NCAA will take part in virtual programs designed to develop their preparation and increase networking opportunities.

The league will also hold its fourth annual Quarterbacking and Coaching Summit virtually from June 22-23.

Five of the league's 32 general managers are Black, including three of the seven GMs hired this offseason –Terry Fontenot of the Atlanta Falcons, Brad Holmes of the Detroit Lions and Martin Mayhew of the Washington Football Team. However, no NFL team has a woman as its general manager, and the league has expressed a desire to increase opportunities for minorities and women at all levels of management and coaching.

Among those participating in the forum will be New York Giants owner John Mara, Buffalo Bills owner and president Kim Pegula and Miami Dolphins personnel executive Reggie McKenzie.