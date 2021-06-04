NFL Announces Inaugural Ozzie Newsome General Manager Forum

Jun 04, 2021 at 12:25 PM
Clifton-Brown
Clifton Brown

BaltimoreRavens.com Staff Writer

060421-Newsome
Baltimore Ravens Photos/Baltimore Ravens Photos
EVP Ozzie Newsome

As part of the NFL's efforts to enhance equal opportunity and diversity, the league announced Friday that the inaugural Ozzie Newsome General Manager Forum would be held virtually on June 21. The event will be hosted by the league and the Black College Football Hall of Fame.

Newsome, the Ravens' Executive Vice President and the first Black general manager in the NFL, will participate in the forum with Ravens Owner Steve Bisciotti and a select panel of owners and league executives. Front office personnel and coaches from the NFL and NCAA will take part in virtual programs designed to develop their preparation and increase networking opportunities.

The league will also hold its fourth annual Quarterbacking and Coaching Summit virtually from June 22-23.

Five of the league's 32 general managers are Black, including three of the seven GMs hired this offseason –Terry Fontenot of the Atlanta Falcons, Brad Holmes of the Detroit Lions and Martin Mayhew of the Washington Football Team. However, no NFL team has a woman as its general manager, and the league has expressed a desire to increase opportunities for minorities and women at all levels of management and coaching.

Among those participating in the forum will be New York Giants owner John Mara, Buffalo Bills owner and president Kim Pegula and Miami Dolphins personnel executive Reggie McKenzie.

"The Ozzie Newsome General Manager Forum and Quarterback Coaching Summit are part of our ongoing efforts to break mobility barriers, establish a cultural norm of opportunity for all, and a steadfast commitment to developing a diverse and inclusive workforce," NFL Executive Vice President of Football Operations Troy Vincent Sr. said in a statement. "Participants will be exposed to best practices used by the brightest and most creative minds in football as well as networking opportunities to build relationships and gain personal insights."

Related Content

news

Ravens Waive Kenji Bahar

Baltimore native and former Calvert Hall quarterback Kenji Bahar was released on Friday.
news

Versatile Mix of Outside Linebackers Excites Drew Wilkins

Watching Tyus Bowser lead and seeing young players like Jaylon Ferguson, Odafe Oweh and Daelin Hayes develop has made a positive impression on Outside Linebackers Coach Drew Wilkins.
news

Media Advisory: RAVENS TO TRANSFORM BALTIMORE CITY SCHOOLS ON ANNUAL VOLUNTEER DAY

On Wednesday (June 9), from 8:45 a.m. – 2 p.m., the Baltimore Ravens will host an organization-wide volunteer day to transform new spaces for Baltimore City students at Edgecombe Circle and Curtis Bay elementary schools, as the children begin returning to their classrooms following the COVID-19 pandemic.
news

Late for Work 6/4: Bold Prediction Has J.K. Dobbins Leading AFC North in Rushing Yards

Versatility is key at outside linebacker. Greg Roman likes what he sees in Josh Oliver. Ravens still among best bets to win AFC North.
news

Ravens Sign Wide Receiver Devin Gray

The Ravens have signed wide receiver Devin Gray, who spent three seasons on the Atlanta Falcons' practice squad. 
news

Steve and Renee Bisciotti Foundation Announce Ozzie Newsome Scholars Program

Ravens owner Steve Bisciotti and his wife, Renee, will donate $4 million to Maryland's four HBCUs to fund the Ozzie Newsome Scholars Program for Baltimore students.
news

Tee Martin Loves Coaching Wide Receivers

A former college quarterback, Tee Martin has become a successful wide receivers coach who's embracing a new challenge with the Ravens.
news

Late for Work 6/3: Lamar Jackson Drops 22 Spots in Pete Prisco's Top 100 Rankings

The Ravens reportedly are 'done' pursuing Julio Jones. Baltimore has Pro Football Focus' top-rated outside cornerback duo. John Harbaugh is No. 4 in NBC Sports Edge's Head Coach Rankings.
news

News & Notes: James Urban Discusses Lamar Jackson's Quest for Greatness

Tyus Bowser plans to be a leader for the young outside linebackers. Quarterbacks Coach James Urban has confidence in backup quarterbacks Trace McSorley and Tyler Huntley. 
news

Sammy Watkins: 'Feels like a team that's ready to win the Super Bowl'

The Ravens' veteran wide receiver was on the practice field with Lamar Jackson for the first time Wednesday. He found it pretty thrilling.
news

10 Practice Observations From Ravens' Wednesday OTAs

Mark Andrews and Sammy Watkins were on the field running routes, and the quarterbacks had strong throwing days. 
Advertising