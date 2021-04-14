NFL Announces Schedule for Offseason Programs

Here are important dates to know:

Phase 1, April 19-May 14

All meetings will be held virtually and no on-field work will be permitted. Players may work out in the weight room under the direction of the team's strength and conditioning coaches.

Phase 2, May 17-21

Meetings will continue to be virtual, but on-field drills will be permitted under guidelines prohibiting contact and limiting the amount of time spent on the field per day. Coaches will be permitted on the field and rookie minicamps will be held during this phase.

Phase 3, May 24-June 18