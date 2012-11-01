NFL-NFLPA Donating $1 Million To Hurricane Victims

NFL-NFLPA TO DONATE $1 MILLION TO

AMERICAN RED CROSS TO AID THOSE IMPACTED BY HURRICANE SANDY

The National Football League and the NFL Players Association jointly pledged $1 million to the American Red Cross to aid in relief and recovery efforts in the northeast to assist those impacted by Hurricane Sandy, Commissioner Roger Goodell and NFLPA Executive Director DeMaurice Smith announced today.

In addition, the NFL and its network television partners will run pregame and in-game messages and mentions to promote donations during this weekend's games, beginning today with Thursday Night Football.

"We are pleased that NFL owners and players have joined together once again to support communities and families impacted by Hurricane Sandy," said Goodell and Smith in a joint statement. "This contribution on behalf of all 32 clubs and players throughout the league will help the American Red Cross assist people in need in the affected areas. We salute the dedication of those who have been working so hard on the rescue, relief and recovery effort."

Prior to the playing of the national anthem, clubs will recognize with a special announcement those impacted by the storm and salute first responders and others involved with the relief effort.