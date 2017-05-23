NFL Owners Pass Four Rule Changes, Allow More Celebrations

Shortening Overtime

The rule change is aimed at helping to improve player safety. Having the players on the field for 90 minutes of regulation is physically demanding enough. Asking them to play for potentially another 15 increases risk of injury when players are already tired, especially for those coming off a short week.

A concern is that it could lead to more tie games, but the stats show it will not have a major effect. According to NFL Research, if overtime had ended after 10 minutes in all games over the past five years, there would have been 16 total ties. That's an average of 3.2 times over a 512-game season. Only 22 of the 83 overtime games played over the past five years went beyond 10 minutes (average time is 7 minutes, 43 seconds).

One Fewer Round of Roster Cuts

Instead of going from 90 players to 75, and then 75 to 53, on the roster, teams will now have just one final cut from 90 to 53. This has its advantages, though it will make the job more difficult for general managers, head coaches and pro personnel departments, as well as fans trying to predict their team's roster.

On the plus side, 480 players (15 per team) will have more opportunities to prove themselves and make the squad. More practice time is also good for their development. Teams will also have more players for the fourth preseason game, when many coaches are just looking to keep their key players healthy heading into the regular season and get one final look at bubble players and practice squad possibilities.

However, the release of 1,184 players (37 per team) all at once will make it more taxing for front offices to sort through their cuts, as well as all those released by others who they may want to add to their team.

One More Player Off Injured Reserve

In 2012, the NFL began allowing each team to designate one player to return from injured reserve (IR) in the middle of the season. It's the rule the Ravens used to permit Ray Lewis to rejoin the 53-man roster after tearing his triceps in mid-October that year en route to Super XLVII glory.

The league has liked the results so much, that it is now expanding it to allow teams to bring back two players from IR. The player must be on IR for at least six weeks and they can return to games after sitting out eight weeks. Teams also don't have to designate the player they will bring back ahead of time.