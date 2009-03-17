NFL Players to Lead Kids in Fitness Activity in D.C.

WASHINGTON, DC – NFL players from the Baltimore Ravens and Washington Redskins, Atlanta Falcons owner Arthur Blank and obesity expert Dr. Kenneth Cooper will team up with Senator Tom Harkin (D-IA), U.S. Reps. Kind (D-WI), Wamp (R-TN), and Inslee (D-WA), and representatives from the American Heart Association and National Association for Sport and Physical Education to call for passage of the FIT Kids Act, which would put a greater priority on physical education in schools. The groups are joining forces to host a press conference Thursday, March 19 at 11:00 a.m. on the West Lawn of the Capitol.

Following a short press conference, NFL players will lead a group of nearly 100 area schoolchildren in a series of fitness activities as part of NFL PLAY 60, which encourages kids to get 60 minutes of physical activity every day.

The Fitness Integrated with Teaching (FIT) Kids Act, which will be re-introduced Thursday, is legislation that would support quality physical education for all public school children through grade 12 and ensure they receive important health and nutritional information. For more information visit www.fitkidsact.org.

Congressional sponsors, NFL, AHA and NASPE spokespersons will be available for interviews.

WHO:

Senator Tom Harkin (D-IA)

U.S. Rep. Ron Kind (D-WI)

U.S. Rep. Zach Wamp (R-TN)

US. Rep. Jay Inslee (D-WA)

Arthur Blank, Owner, Atlanta Falcons

Dr. Kenneth Cooper, Founder and Chairman, Cooper Aerobics Center

Baltimore Ravens LB Brendon Ayanbadejo

Baltimore Ravens LB Jameel McClain

Washington Redskins DB DeAngelo Hall

Washington Redskins S Chris Horton

Washington Redskins DB Fred Smoot

Jamie Dukes, NFL Network

Representatives from the American Heart Association and National Association for Sport and Physical Education

WHAT:FIT Kids Act Press Conference

WHERE:West Lawn of the U.S. Capitol, First Street and East Capitol Circle (Grassy Area Above James A. Garfield Monument) Washington, DC

*RAIN LOCATION: *Cannon Caucus Room 345/Cannon House Office Building/Washington, DC