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Reports: NFL Targeting Next Week for Schedule Release

May 07, 2026 at 03:51 PM
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Justin Robertson

Editorial Assistant

QB Lamar Jackson
Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
QB Lamar Jackson

The Ravens' full 2026 schedule could be unveiled in a matter of days.

The NFL's schedule release is expected to take place May 13 or 14, according to CNBC media and sports reporter Alex Sherman.

Sherman's report comes after NFL vice president of broadcast planning Mike North recently said that the schedule release could be delayed until the week of May 17.

"Most fans know full well that the schedule comes out in mid-May now," North said on the "It's Always Game Day in Buffalo" podcast. "That's what we've done the last five or six years. That's sort of our target. Is there any magic to May 12, 13, 14? No. Is there any real downside to [May] 19, 20, or 21? No."

The Ravens' Week 3 matchup is already set, as they will go international to face the Dallas Cowboys on Sept. 27 in Rio de Janeiro's Maracanã Stadium.

Either way, the Ravens and fans won't have to wait long to set their calendar.

Here are Baltimore's opponents this season:

Home

  • Cincinnati Bengals
  • Cleveland Browns
  • Pittsburgh Steelers
  • Jacksonville Jaguars
  • Tennessee Titans
  • Tampa Bay Buccaneers
  • New Orleans Saints
  • Los Angeles Chargers

Road

  • Cincinnati Bengals
  • Cleveland Browns
  • Pittsburgh Steelers
  • Indianapolis Colts
  • Houston Texans
  • Atlanta Falcons
  • Carolina Panthers
  • Buffalo Bills
  • Dallas Cowboys

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