NFL To Open 2013 Season With Keith Urban Concert In Baltimore

Aug 04, 2013 at 10:22 AM
Baltimore Ravens head football coach John Harbaugh reacts after he threw out the ceremonial first pitch using a football before a baseball game between the Baltimore Orioles and the Washington Nationals, Sunday, July 25, 2021, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)
Garrett Downing

BaltimoreRavens.com Staff Writer

04_urban_news.jpg


The Ravens won't be in town to see it, but the NFL will open the 2013 season with a Keith Urban concert at downtown Baltimore's Inner Harbor.

The country music star will perform at 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 5 as a lead-in to the Ravens-Broncos game at Denver's Sports Authority Field. Urban's concert will be featured as part of NBC's "NFL Kickoff 2013 Presented by Pepsi."

The Ravens and Broncos are scheduled to kick off at 8:30 p.m.

Urban, who also performed during the season-opening concert in 2008, will perform on a stage floating in the Harbor next to the Maryland Science Center. Danielle Bradberry, winner of Season 4 of "The Voice," will perform the National Anthem in Denver.

The NFL is holding the concert in Baltimore to celebrate the Ravens as Super Bowl XLVII champions, but the Ravens were not able to actually play the season opener at home because of a scheduling conflict with the Orioles. The Orioles have a game scheduled for 7:05 p.m.

The Ravens will be the first defending Super Bowl champs since 2003 not to open the next season at home.

The Ravens will return to Baltimore in Week 2 for their M&T Bank Stadium opener against the Cleveland Browns. 

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Training Camp Competition: Safety

Baltimore's starting duo is back for another run together, but who are the top reserves?
news

Training Camp Competition: Cornerback

The Ravens have perhaps the deepest secondary in the league. Who has the inside shot at the last roster spots?
news

Training Camp Competition: Offensive Line

The wide open battle for the starting left guard position will be one of the highlights of training camp.
news

SociaLight: Ravens Male Cheerleaders Compete on 'Beat Shazam' With Jamie Foxx

Male cheerleaders Ray and Melvin showed off their moves on the TV game show.
news

Late for Work 7/23: Injury Update As Ravens Get Ready to Launch Training Camp 

Pro Football Focus puts Marlon Humphrey in Jalen Ramsey's class. New Michigan Defensive Coordinator Mike Macdonald likely would've succeeded Wink Martindale. Which rival AFC North player would be the best fit for the Ravens?
news

Training Camp Competition: Tight Ends/Fullback

A battle for the No. 3 tight end spot will be a focus during training camp, with plenty of candidates vying for the position.
news

Nick Boyle Updates His Rehab From Injury

The Ravens' veteran tight end doesn't have an exact date for his return, but says he's recovering well from his season-ending knee injury. 
news

Former Ravens Cheerleader Is in the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue

Summer Wilson is one of 13 "Swim Search" models who will be in the historic magazine, which hits shelves today.
news

Late for Work 7/22: Three Areas Where Lamar Jackson Can Improve As a Passer

The industry buzz is that Jackson will sign first and get the biggest deal of the 2018 quarterback class. Three questions the Ravens need to answer before the start of the season. Veteran cornerback Darius Daly says he's studying tape of Marlon Humphrey to prepare for training camp. Will any undrafted rookies make the team?
news

Training Camp Competition: Wide Receivers

The Ravens drafted Rashod Bateman and Tylan Wallace and signed Sammy Watkins, raising the competition within the wide receiver group heading into camp.
news

Brandon Stephens Signs, All Ravens Rookies Under Contract

Third-round defensive back Brandon Stephens is the final Ravens draft pick to sign his rookie deal.
news

Late for Work 7/21: A Word of Caution for Ravens' Upgraded Offense

Ravens' offensive weapons ranked in the top half of the NFL. A surprise pick for Ravens' most important position battle of training camp. Lamar Jackson gets the nod over Kyler Murray on GMFB. Developers have big plans for the area around M&T Bank Stadium.
Find Tickets
Shop Now
Advertising