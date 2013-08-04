NFL To Open 2013 Season With Keith Urban Concert In Baltimore





The Ravens won't be in town to see it, but the NFL will open the 2013 season with a Keith Urban concert at downtown Baltimore's Inner Harbor.

The country music star will perform at 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 5 as a lead-in to the Ravens-Broncos game at Denver's Sports Authority Field. Urban's concert will be featured as part of NBC's "NFL Kickoff 2013 Presented by Pepsi."

The Ravens and Broncos are scheduled to kick off at 8:30 p.m.

Urban, who also performed during the season-opening concert in 2008, will perform on a stage floating in the Harbor next to the Maryland Science Center. Danielle Bradberry, winner of Season 4 of "The Voice," will perform the National Anthem in Denver.

The NFL is holding the concert in Baltimore to celebrate the Ravens as Super Bowl XLVII champions, but the Ravens were not able to actually play the season opener at home because of a scheduling conflict with the Orioles. The Orioles have a game scheduled for 7:05 p.m.

The Ravens will be the first defending Super Bowl champs since 2003 not to open the next season at home.