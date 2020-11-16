Nick Boyle Suffers Season-Ending Knee Injury

Nick Boyle's 2020 season came to an end Sunday night after he suffered a knee injury in the third quarter.

After catching a pass from Lamar Jackson, Boyle was tackled low by Patriots linebacker Terez Hall. Boyle's leg bent awkwardly during the tackle, and several Patriots immediately signaled toward the Ravens sideline, waving for medical personnel to attend to Boyle. After the game, Head Coach John Harbaugh confirmed that Boyle would be out for the remainder of the season.

"Injuries are part of the game but it sucks to see Nick go down because he's just a hard worker and he's a big part of our running game and everything that we do offensively," wide receiver Willie Snead IV said. "It just really sucks to see him go down like that. It's part of the game, unfortunately. I know he's going to come back strong from this like Ronnie (Stanley) will. Keep them in your prayers."

Boyle is one of the NFL's best blocking tight ends and is an important player in the Ravens' offense. He provided superb blocking at the point of attack and caught 14 passes for 113 yards and two touchdowns this season. His injury was another serious blow for an offense that has also lost All-Pro left tackle Ronnie Stanley (ankle) for the season.

"Nick (Boyle) has a very unique skillset, and we try to tap into that like we do with all our players," Offensive Coordinator Greg Roman said earlier this month. "Nick's a bit of a 'throwback' tight end. I feel like he's getting better every year in all areas; understanding of defense, technique, run game, pass game. So, we're fortunate to have him. And yes, when you look around the league, he's very unique. And really and truly, because he's here on the team, we get to do certain things that we probably wouldn't do if he wasn't here."