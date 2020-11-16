Nick Boyle Suffers Season-Ending Knee Injury

Nick Boyle's 2020 season came to an end Sunday night after he suffered a knee injury in the third quarter.
After catching a pass from Lamar Jackson, Boyle was tackled low by Patriots linebacker Terez Hall. Boyle's leg bent awkwardly during the tackle, and several Patriots immediately signaled toward the Ravens sideline, waving for medical personnel to attend to Boyle. After the game, Head Coach John Harbaugh confirmed that Boyle would be out for the remainder of the season.
"Injuries are part of the game but it sucks to see Nick go down because he's just a hard worker and he's a big part of our running game and everything that we do offensively," wide receiver Willie Snead IV said. "It just really sucks to see him go down like that. It's part of the game, unfortunately. I know he's going to come back strong from this like Ronnie (Stanley) will. Keep them in your prayers."
Boyle is one of the NFL's best blocking tight ends and is an important player in the Ravens' offense. He provided superb blocking at the point of attack and caught 14 passes for 113 yards and two touchdowns this season. His injury was another serious blow for an offense that has also lost All-Pro left tackle Ronnie Stanley (ankle) for the season.
"Nick (Boyle) has a very unique skillset, and we try to tap into that like we do with all our players," Offensive Coordinator Greg Roman said earlier this month. "Nick's a bit of a 'throwback' tight end. I feel like he's getting better every year in all areas; understanding of defense, technique, run game, pass game. So, we're fortunate to have him. And yes, when you look around the league, he's very unique. And really and truly, because he's here on the team, we get to do certain things that we probably wouldn't do if he wasn't here."
Boyle has missed just one game since 2017, and he and Mark Andrews were the only two true tight ends on the roster. The Ravens will have to rely on Andrews, and fullback Patrick Ricard can also line up at tight end.
"It's hard to really quantify what Nick does for us as an offense and as a team," Andrews said. "He's a person that people gravitate towards. For me, he's meant a ton to me, and it sucks. It sucks for him; he's worked so hard to get to where he's at. Everyone in this locker room loves him to death, and he's one of the most loved people on this team. We're going to miss him dearly. We know he has our backs, and we have his. It's just sad. It's sad to see."