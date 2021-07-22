Nick Boyle Updates His Rehab From Injury

Nick Boyle is moving closer to his return.

The veteran tight end has made steady progress during the months since suffering a serious knee injury Nov. 15 that ended his 2020 season.

With injured veterans reporting to training camp today and the Ravens set to begin practices July 28, Boyle still does not have an exact timetable for his return. But on "The Lounge" podcast, Boyle was upbeat and looking forward to rejoining his teammates soon. As one of the league's best blocking tight ends, Boyle is a crucial part of Baltimore's offense.

"When I'm ready, I'm going to be back out there," Boyle said. "If it's not right away or if it is right away, just know that I'm still putting in my effort every single day to get back out there as fast as I can.

"My summer was good. A lot of it was just trying to rehab my knee. That's really going to be the idea until I get back on the field. It's really every day just trying to get my knee better."

Boyle has spent long hours rehabbing at the Under Armour Performance Center, working diligently to get back as quickly as possible. This has been a new experience for Boyle, a durable player who had missed just one game since 2017 before suffering his knee injury against the New England Patriots. There have been many physical and mental hurdles to overcome, but Boyle has kept grinding.

"This being my first real major injury, I have a ton of respect for those who get injured now," Boyle said. "Not that I didn't before. I'm not a sympathetic dude, but I am to this stuff now.

"It's going well. But there's those days when it's going to be tough — you've just got to get through and know there's a goal at the end of all this hard work. Rehab's kind of a constant thing that you're always trying to get after. This is all the work you're putting on top of weightlifting or doing your other things you're normally doing during the offseason. The workload kind of increases but you kind of embrace it to an extent."