No Joint Training Camp Practices For Ravens This Year





The Ravens are staying home this year, and they won't play host either.

Head Coach John Harbaugh told reporters Saturday that the Ravens will not hold any joint training camp practices this offseason.

Last year, the Ravens spent three days in Philadelphia with the Eagles ahead of their preseason meeting on Aug. 22.

The year before, then San Francisco 49ers Head Coach Jim Harbaugh brought his team across the country to practice with his brother's team. They had four joint practices after their preseason opener on Aug. 7.

The joint practices went well. All teams were respectful of each other and there weren't any notable skirmishes.