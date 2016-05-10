No Joint Training Camp Practices For Ravens This Year

May 10, 2016 at 06:07 AM
Ryan_Mink_2018
Ryan Mink

BaltimoreRavens.com Staff Writer

10_JointPractices_news.jpg


The Ravens are staying home this year, and they won't play host either.

Head Coach John Harbaugh told reporters Saturday that the Ravens will not hold any joint training camp practices this offseason.

Last year, the Ravens spent three days in Philadelphia with the Eagles ahead of their preseason meeting on Aug. 22.

The year before, then San Francisco 49ers Head Coach Jim Harbaugh brought his team across the country to practice with his brother's team. They had four joint practices after their preseason opener on Aug. 7.

The joint practices went well. All teams were respectful of each other and there weren't any notable skirmishes.

The Ravens will have a normal preseason schedule this season beginning Aug. 11 at M&T Bank Stadium against the Carolina Panthers.

