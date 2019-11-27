No More 'Festivus Maximus': Lamar Jackson's Super Bowl Mentality Is Contagious

Jackson's teammates take notice of what Jackson says in his press conferences. How can't you? It's on replay on TVs and social media everywhere. Jackson is the hottest player in the NFL right now.

So they see his many quotes about wanting to win the Super Bowl. They know what's driving their leader.

Sitting 9-2 and with a win margin of 202-62 over the past five games – including against top teams such as the Seahawks, Patriots, Texans and Rams – it's hard not to think big.

"He brought that vision about since he got drafted," Snead said. "When you have a guy at the helm that has that vision … If the guys around him don't have that vision, we have the wrong guys in the huddle. Everybody in the huddle has that same vision. All 11 guys see the Super Bowl in our near future, and it starts with Lamar."