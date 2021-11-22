'No Way' Lamar Jackson Could Play vs. Bears, As Ravens Have Strange Injury Week

Lamar Jackson was not close to playing Sunday against the Chicago Bears, as Head Coach John Harbaugh shed light on the star quarterback's illness after the team's 16-13 comeback win behind backup Tyler Huntley.

Harbaugh said Jackson was not pushing him to suit up against the Bears.

"There was no way he could play. He knew it," Harbaugh said. "There was just no way he was going to be able to play."

That determination wasn't made until Sunday morning, however, at the conclusion of a weird week of injuries – even by the Ravens' 2021 standards.

Jackson missed Wednesday and Thursday's practices but returned Friday and seemed ready to go. Jackson told reporters he was "feeling great" on Friday.

But on Saturday, Jackson woke up ill again. Cornerback Marlon Humphrey said Jackson was "curled up in a ball" on the flight to Chicago and was so out of it that he didn't even realize when the plane had landed.

The Ravens still held out hope that Jackson would feel better on Sunday, but when he woke up, it was even worse.

"He just got sick again. He kind of went right back to where he was on Tuesday and Wednesday with all the symptoms that he had," Harbaugh said.