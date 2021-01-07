Not Just 'Oh Henry!' Ravens Know Danger of Titans' Passing Attack

There were times early in Tannehill's career when he was referred to as a "game-manager," a quarterback who ran the offense but wasn't expected to make big plays. But that definition no longer fits. He has hurt the Ravens with big plays in their two most recent meetings, and Baltimore's pass defense will have to be solid to prevent that from happening again on Sunday.

"The pass game is built off the run game, and Ryan Tannehill runs it exceptionally well," Head Coach John Harbaugh said. "He throws it on time. He throws it very accurately. He can make all of the throws. He can make throws on the inside, outside, short (or) deep. He'll throw it on the move. He'll keep it and run and get first downs that way.

"I hate some of the terms that get used. I think he's much better than a lot of people have given him credit for over the years."

The tackling of the Ravens' secondary and entire defense will be tested. It often takes gang-tackling to get Henry on the ground, but the same is true with Tennessee's receivers. Both Brown (6-foot-0, 227 pounds) and Davis (6-foot-3, 209 pounds) can be punishing runners once they catch the football. They're not looking for a soft place to go down. They're looking to score.

Brown displayed that emphatically during the Titans' 30-24 overtime victory in Baltimore in November, when he took a short pass from Tannehill and broke four tackles to barrel his way into the end zone for a 14-yard touchdown. Brown finished with four catches for 62 yards and a touchdown, while Davis had five catches for 113 yards, including a 50-yard reception in the third quarter.

The Ravens are physical on both sides of the football, and so are the Titans. That's part of what makes this playoff matchup intriguing.