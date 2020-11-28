Not Long Ago, Robert Griffin III Beat the Steelers With Backups

So much has changed for the Ravens in the past week, but Robert Griffin III may be feeling in a somewhat familiar spot.
With Lamar Jackson placed on the Reserve/COVID-19 list, it's Griffin who must step up and take on the undefeated Pittsburgh Steelers in a crucial Week 12 game Tuesday night.
It will be Griffin's first start since Week 17 last year when he also took on (you guessed it) the Pittsburgh Steelers.
The circumstances are much different. Last year, the Ravens had already locked up the top seed in the AFC playoffs and rested many backups against Pittsburgh's top-flight defense, which was playing all of its starters.
Premier Steelers defenders such as outside linebackers T.J. Watt and Bud Dupree, defensive tackle Cameron Heyward, cornerbacks Joe Haden and Mike Hilton, and safeties Minkah Fitzpatrick and Terrell Edmunds all started for Pittsburgh.
Meanwhile, Baltimore used a starting offensive line without left tackle Ronnie Stanley and right guard Marshal Yanda – just like this year. The starting line was James Hurst, Bradley Bozeman, Patrick Mekari, Parker Ehinger and Orlando Brown Jr.
Lead running back Mark Ingram II was injured and out, leaving Gus Edwards and Justice Hill as the runners trying to break the NFL's all-time rushing record (which they did). Now, Ingram is another Ravens player currently on the Reserve/COVID-19 list.
Despite playing the backups, the Ravens piled up 223 rushing yards and 304 total offensive yards in last year's season finale at M&T Bank Stadium. Hill scored on an 8-yard touchdown run and Justin Tucker kicked four field goals.
Griffin, in his first start since 2016, was 11-of-21 for 96 yards passing and one interception in a steady rain. He ran eight times for 50 yards.
The stakes are much different this time around, with Pittsburgh in position to ensure Baltimore won't win a third straight AFC North crown and deal their rivals a tough blow in a competitive AFC playoff race.
Griffin also won't have the benefit of having Devlin "Duck" Hodges as the opposing quarterback. The Steelers offense was struggling last year, which helped put Baltimore's offense in more advantageous positions.
This year, the Steelers defense is just as – if not more – ferocious. Pittsburgh leads the league in points allowed per game (17.4), sacks (38), and takeaways (21).
Perhaps the biggest factor working against Griffin this year when compared to last season is that the Ravens have been operating virtually all week, and it's unknown whether Griffin will get any on-field practices with the first-team offense before heading to Pittsburgh.