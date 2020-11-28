Not Long Ago, Robert Griffin III Beat the Steelers With Backups

So much has changed for the Ravens in the past week, but Robert Griffin III may be feeling in a somewhat familiar spot.

With Lamar Jackson placed on the Reserve/COVID-19 list, it's Griffin who must step up and take on the undefeated Pittsburgh Steelers in a crucial Week 12 game Tuesday night.

It will be Griffin's first start since Week 17 last year when he also took on (you guessed it) the Pittsburgh Steelers.

The circumstances are much different. Last year, the Ravens had already locked up the top seed in the AFC playoffs and rested many backups against Pittsburgh's top-flight defense, which was playing all of its starters.