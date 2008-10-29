Notes: Demetrius Goes to IR





The Ravens placed wideout Demetrius Williams on Injured Reserve today, making him the 13th player to make the list in Baltimore this season.

A close 14th could be two-time Pro Bowl cornerback Chris McAlister.

McAlister is monitoring a knee injury that has hampered him since training camp. The 10-year veteran sought a second opinion by renowned orthopedist Dr. John Uribe of Coral Gables, Fla. this week.

Head coach John Harbaugh said the injury could require surgery, which could end McAlister's season.

"It's really between the doctors and Chris to make a decision about what's best for Chris going forward this year and for the rest of his career," Harbaugh explained. "We're really hopeful that he'll play for us this year."

McAlister was inactive last week and played sparingly two weeks ago against the Miami Dolphins. He did not participate in Wednesday's practice.

The Ravens have also missed Samari Rolle in the secondary, as the cornerback hasn't played in the past five games with a neck injury that required surgery.

His status for Sunday's matchup with the Cleveland Browns will likely last up until game time, but Harbaugh thinks there is a "good chance" Rolle will suit up.

"He is cleared for contact," said Harbaugh. "It's a matter of the fact that he hasn't been out there moving around with the helmet on and all the movements, and just kind of see how his neck muscles respond."

Meanwhile, Williams' injury is decidedly less optimistic. He is set to undergo surgery to remove a bone spur under his Achilles tendon.

Williams was unable practice at all last week, but was well enough to play against the Oakland Raiders, where he scored a touchdown on a 70-yard catch-and-run. Once crossing the goal line, however, Williams seemed to pull up in pain.

Still, Williams has dealt with the Achilles issue since the summer, and the Ravens were hoping to see progress throughout the season.

"Really, it's been all the way back to June, and he's been fighting through it," Harbaugh said. "We tried to work it and make it, hope that it would improve and he could get through the season, but it just isn't getting any better."

Williams' absence creates an open spot at wideout for a few candidates.

The Ravens signed former New Orleans Saints receiver Terrance Copper, known for his special teams prowess.

Yamon Figurs is working through a knee contusion that kept him out last week, and the third-year wideout is hopeful he can play Sunday.

"I'm going to take it day by day, but I'll be out there this week running around to see what I can do," Figurs commented. "I'm feeling good, though."

And, the Ravens also have rookies Marcus Smith and Ernie Wheelwright on the active roster.

"We've got a lot of options in there, and whatever guy or combination of guys gives us the best chance will be active and will be playing," Harbaugh said. "It could be any one of those guys or a combination of those guys."

Shiny New Copper

Copper has logged a lot of miles in the past few days. He was recently in London for the NFL's showcase of the Saints and San Diego Chargers, then flew back to New Orleans Sunday night, where he was eventually released.

Then Monday, Copper was in Baltimore for a tryout with three other receivers.

"It's been an interesting experience flying back across the ocean and then to here," Copper said in front of his locker. "It was tiresome, but I'm happy to be back."

A 6-foot, 207-pound wideout, Copper made a name for himself on special teams. He has played in 56 total games and tallied 39 career special teams tackles.

Over the past two years with the Saints, Copper has caught 38 passes for 511 yards and five touchdowns.

He now steps into an offense that is revving up after totaling 375 yards last week. After his first day as a Raven, Copper is eager to start studying on offensive coordinator Cam Cameron's system.

"I'll meet with the coaches, and we'll sit down with the playbook," Copper said. "Hopefully, I pick it up easily."

Injury Update, Cont'd

The only Raven currently ruled out of Sunday's matchup with the Cleveland Browns is safety Dawan Landry, who is still recovering from his spinal cord concussion.

McAlister did not participate in practice, along with running back Willis McGahee (knee) and tight end Daniel Wilcox (thigh).

