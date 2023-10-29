Odafe Oweh Active vs. Cardinals

Starting outside linebacker Odafe Oweh (ankle) is active Sunday against the Cardinals.

Oweh was added to the injury report Thursday as a limited participant and did not practice Friday. He missed four games after suffering an ankle injury in Week 2, but returned Week 7 and played well in 40 snaps against the Lions with two tackles, a forced fumble,[comma] and his first sack of the year.

Oweh will join Jadeveon Clowney and Kyle Van Noy in the outside linebacker rotation for a Baltimore defense that leads the league with 29 sacks.

Backup running back Keaton Mitchell (ankle) is inactive after playing the previous two weeks. Rookie undrafted running back Owen Wright was elevated from the practice squad Saturday and will back up Gus Edwards and Justice Hill. It will be the NFL debut for Wright, who played high school football at Georgetown Prep in Bethesda, Md.

Wide receiver and special teams standout Tylan Wallace (hamstring) is inactive after being a full participant in practice this week. Wallace had been on injured reserve the past four weeks but was activated to the 53-man roster on Saturday.

Starting safety Marcus Williams (hamstring) was ruled out on Friday. Also inactive for the Ravens are cornerback Jalyn Armour-Davis, center Sam Mustipher and guard Sala Aumavae-Laulu. Josh Johnson has been designated as the No. 3 quarterback with Tyler Huntley active as the backup to Lamar Jackson.

Joshua Dobbs will be the starting quarterback for the Cardinals, who did not activate quarterback Kyler Murray on Saturday.