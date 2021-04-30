Odafe Oweh Has a Great Answer to the Zero Sacks Question

The first question that Odafe Oweh got after being drafted was about not getting any sacks last season. Talk about a welcome-to-the-NFL moment.

Oweh's physical attributes are off the charts. He's 6-foot-5, 257 pounds and he ran the 40-yard dash in 4.37 seconds – faster than fellow Ravens first-round pick, wide receiver Rashod Bateman.

What didn't jive is that Oweh didn't record a sack last season in seven games. He had 6.5 tackles for loss, but a premier first-round pass rusher didn't have any sacks. Oweh was asked whether he thought that hurt his draft stock.

"No, because I knew that people that really understood and watched football, understand what I was doing out there, and that sacks weren't where it ended with me," Oweh said.