Presented by

Odafe Oweh Returns to Ravens Practice

Oct 18, 2023 at 04:49 PM
Baltimore Ravens Editorial Director Ryan Mink
Ryan Mink

Editorial Director

101823WPWN
Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
OLB Odafe Oweh

The Ravens are tied for the NFL lead in sacks and are getting back one of their top pass rushers, as outside linebacker Odafe Oweh returned to the practice field Wednesday as a limited participant.

Oweh missed the past four games because of an ankle injury suffered in Cincinnati in Week 2.

It remains to be seen whether Oweh can get up to speed fast enough to play in Sunday's game against the Detroit Lions at M&T Bank Stadium, but his Wednesday practice participation is a good sign.

Oweh had gotten a strong start to the season. He had a sharp training camp and registered three quarterback hits in the season opener against the Houston Texans.

His return would ease some of the load on veterans Jadeveon Clowney and Kyle Van Noy. The Ravens have also leaned on rookie Tavius Robinson and second-year player Jeremiah Moon.

Linebacker Malik Harrison (concussion protocol) was also back on the field after exiting Sunday's game in London early. He was also a limited participant.

Ravens who did not practice are outside linebacker Jadeveon Clowney, who got a rest day, safety Marcus Williams (hamstring), defensive lineman Brent Urban (neck/stinger), and cornerback Kevon Seymour (ankle). Head Coach John Harbaugh said Williams is “real iffy” to play this week.

Related Content

news

Ravens 'Close to Full Strength' in London

The Ravens could get back offensive tackles Morgan Moses and Patrick Mekari, as well as two full strength stars.
news

Ravens Tackles Morgan Moses, Patrick Mekari Return to Practice

Morgan Moses returned to practice Wednesday and Patrick Mekari is on the field after Sunday's early exit.
news

Multiple Ravens Set to Return vs. Steelers

Marlon Humphrey practiced fully Friday and Marcus Williams was removed from the injury report. Odell Beckham Jr. and Ronnie Stanley said they expect to play.
news

Marlon Humphrey, Odell Beckham Jr., Rashod Bateman Return to Practice

The Ravens got some major returns on the field for the start of Steelers week.
news

Ravens Rule Out Five Players vs. Browns, Ronnie Stanley Doubtful

The Ravens ruled out wide receivers Odell Beckham Jr. and Rashod Bateman. Ronnie Stanley is doubtful to play.
news

Ronnie Stanley, Tyler Linderbaum, Marcus Williams Return to Practice

The Ravens could get back some of their key players ahead of a big divisional game against the Cleveland Browns.
news

Ravens Rule Out Seven Players Ahead of Colts Game

Odell Beckham Jr., Justice Hill, Ronnie Stanley, Tyler Linderbaum, Odafe Oweh, Marlon Humphrey and Marcus Williams have all been ruled out.
news

Eight Key Absences to Start Colts Week

The Ravens don't have WR Odell Beckham Jr., RB Justice Hill, OLB Jadeveon Clowney, CB Marlon Humphrey and more to start the week.
news

Mark Andrews Practices Fully; Ravens Rule Out Four Starters

The Ravens will be without offensive linemen Ronnie Stanley and Tyler Linderbaum when they take on the Bengals in Week 2.
news

Marlon Humphrey Not Practicing, Mark Andrews Still Limited to Start Bengals Week

Offensive linemen Ronnie Stanley and Tyler Linderbaum are also not practicing to start the week.
news

Mark Andrews Questionable After Week of Limited Practice

Marlon Humphrey has been officially ruled out. Odell Beckham is ready to go. There are no limitations on Rashod Bateman and J.K. Dobbins.
Enter The Auction
Find Tickets
FIND TICKETS
Shop Now
Advertising