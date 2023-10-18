Odafe Oweh Returns to Ravens Practice

Oweh had gotten a strong start to the season. He had a sharp training camp and registered three quarterback hits in the season opener against the Houston Texans.

His return would ease some of the load on veterans Jadeveon Clowney and Kyle Van Noy. The Ravens have also leaned on rookie Tavius Robinson and second-year player Jeremiah Moon.

Linebacker Malik Harrison (concussion protocol) was also back on the field after exiting Sunday's game in London early. He was also a limited participant.