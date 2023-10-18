Odafe Oweh Returns to Ravens Practice

The Ravens are tied for the NFL lead in sacks and are getting back one of their top pass rushers, as outside linebacker Odafe Oweh returned to the practice field Wednesday as a limited participant.
Oweh missed the past four games because of an ankle injury suffered in Cincinnati in Week 2.
It remains to be seen whether Oweh can get up to speed fast enough to play in Sunday's game against the Detroit Lions at M&T Bank Stadium, but his Wednesday practice participation is a good sign.
Oweh had gotten a strong start to the season. He had a sharp training camp and registered three quarterback hits in the season opener against the Houston Texans.
His return would ease some of the load on veterans Jadeveon Clowney and Kyle Van Noy. The Ravens have also leaned on rookie Tavius Robinson and second-year player Jeremiah Moon.
Linebacker Malik Harrison (concussion protocol) was also back on the field after exiting Sunday's game in London early. He was also a limited participant.
Ravens who did not practice are outside linebacker Jadeveon Clowney, who got a rest day, safety Marcus Williams (hamstring), defensive lineman Brent Urban (neck/stinger), and cornerback Kevon Seymour (ankle). Head Coach John Harbaugh said Williams is “real iffy” to play this week.