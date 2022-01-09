Odafe Oweh, James Proche II Inactive vs. Steelers

The Ravens will face the Pittsburgh Steelers in Sunday's regular-season finale without their second-leading sack producer.

Rookie outside linebacker Odafe Oweh (foot), who is second on the team in sacks (5.0), is inactive and will miss his second straight game. The first-round pick has had a very successful first season, but his injury will have ended it early if the Ravens don't make the playoffs.

The Ravens will rely on Tyus Bowser (7.0) and Justin Houston (4.5) to lead Baltimore's pass rush against Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger, who could be playing the last game of his 18-year career.

Second-year wide receiver James Proche II is a healthy scratch for the second straight week, and won't be in the lineup after his Week 16 performance against the Cincinnati Bengals when he had a career-high seven catches for 76 yards. Head Coach John Harbaugh said it was a numbers game with Proche last week, and it's likely the same this week.

Pro Bowl returner/wide receiver Devin Duvernay (ankle/knee) is active and will be in the wide receiver rotation. Duvernay has caught at least two passes in four straight games, and his role in the offense has increased during the second half of the season.

Left guard Ben Powers (foot) is inactive again and will have missed four straight games to close the season. He returned to practice this week, but rookie Ben Cleveland, who dealt with a head issue this week, will start again.