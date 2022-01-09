Odafe Oweh, James Proche II Inactive vs. Steelers

The Ravens will face the Pittsburgh Steelers in Sunday's regular-season finale without their second-leading sack producer.
Rookie outside linebacker Odafe Oweh (foot), who is second on the team in sacks (5.0), is inactive and will miss his second straight game. The first-round pick has had a very successful first season, but his injury will have ended it early if the Ravens don't make the playoffs.
The Ravens will rely on Tyus Bowser (7.0) and Justin Houston (4.5) to lead Baltimore's pass rush against Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger, who could be playing the last game of his 18-year career.
Second-year wide receiver James Proche II is a healthy scratch for the second straight week, and won't be in the lineup after his Week 16 performance against the Cincinnati Bengals when he had a career-high seven catches for 76 yards. Head Coach John Harbaugh said it was a numbers game with Proche last week, and it's likely the same this week.
Pro Bowl returner/wide receiver Devin Duvernay (ankle/knee) is active and will be in the wide receiver rotation. Duvernay has caught at least two passes in four straight games, and his role in the offense has increased during the second half of the season.
Left guard Ben Powers (foot) is inactive again and will have missed four straight games to close the season. He returned to practice this week, but rookie Ben Cleveland, who dealt with a head issue this week, will start again.
Pernell McPhee is active for the first time since Week 10 against Miami. The veteran outside linebacker spent time on injured reserve this season with a knee injury, and his 10th NFL season could be his last. He gave the pregame speech after warmups.
Lamar Jackson (ankle) and Anthony Averett (ribs/chest) were ruled out Friday, as Tyler Huntley will make his fourth start of the season at quarterback. Also inactive for the Ravens are tight end Tony Poljan and defensive tackle Isaiah Mack.
For the Steelers, starting rookie left tackle Dan Moore Jr. (foot) is inactive, which may help the Ravens' pass rush. Moore has started all 16 games for Pittsburgh this season. Also inactive for the Steelers are quarterback Dwayne Haskins, punter Corliss Waitman, running back Anthony McFarland Jr., linebacker Tegray Scales and defensive tackle Carlos Davis.
Steelers Defensive Coordinator Keith Butler will not be coaching against the Ravens due to COVID-19 protocols.
Receiver Diontae Johnson, cornerback Joe Haden and center Kendrick Green were all activated from the Reserve/COVID-19 list late in the week and are active.