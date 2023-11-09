Odell Beckham Jr.'s Feelings on Facing His Former Browns for First Time

Beckham went on to sign with the Los Angeles Rams, helped them get to the Super Bowl, then scored a touchdown in their championship win before his career took another turn with a second major knee injury.

It's been a long road back, and Beckham finally got to taste the end zone once again last week with a late touchdown in the Ravens' rout of the Seahawks. Beckham did say Thursday that the touchdown took some weight off his shoulders, but he wants more.

"A little bit, but at the same time I try to be realistic with myself knowing that my expectations are way higher than just one touchdown," he said.

"It does feel good. I worked very hard just to be able to get back on the field just to make a catch. The goal was always to be able to score touchdowns, but at the same time keeping the mindset that it's one week and finding ways to get better."

Keaton Mitchell Has Earned More Reps in NFL's Top Rushing Attack

The Ravens enter Week 10 leading the NFL in rushing, and Keaton Mitchell is the latest problem for teams trying to stop them.

After exploding for 138 yards on just nine carries in Week 9, Mitchell is clearly a homerun threat that opponents will be preparing to stop. The Ravens have a deep rushing attack that includes Gus Edwards, Justice Hill, and the league's most elusive running quarterback in Lamar Jackson.

However, Mitchell's performance has earned him reps, although Offensive Coordinator Todd Monken wouldn't specify how much Mitchell will be involved Sunday against the Browns.

"Obviously, I think like with any player, when you get your opportunity, if you take advantage of it, that leads to more opportunities. He's earned that," Monken said.

It wasn't just Mitchell's speed that impressed, but his ability to gain yards after contact. After a 40-yard touchdown run, Mitchell broke several tackles on a 60-yard scamper, and he ran with authority between the tackles.