Odell Beckham Jr. Is Working Through Early Adversity With 'No Excuses'

Oct 12, 2023 at 12:37 PM
Baltimore Ravens Editorial Director Ryan Mink
Ryan Mink

Editorial Director

101223odell
Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
WR Odell Beckham Jr.

As Odell Beckham Jr. has been adjusting to England, struggling to fall asleep with a five-hour time difference, he's had a lot of time to think about his slower-than-hoped-for start as a Baltimore Raven.

After signing a one-year, $15 million contract this offseason, Beckham has just seven catches for 79 yards and no touchdowns through the first five weeks.

Much of the reason is because of injuries, which have limited Beckham to just one full game and kept him out of two entirely, but his production even when he's been on the field hasn't been what the superstar anticipated.

"I was doing such a great job early on and hadn't been thrown many tests leading into training camp, and I feel like I semi-failed the test God gave me," Beckham said. "Realizing that is a step of growth. To now embrace this new challenge and find a way to be productive with whatever opportunities I do have, that's just the bottom line. Make the most of what you get.

"There's no time for excuses or putting blame here or there. I'm a man. I take my wins and my losses. I've just got to come out and be better, plain and simple, and do whatever I can to help this team win."

Head Coach John Harbaugh said he and Beckham talk a lot, and that he knows the veteran receiver is eager to make his first big splash with his new team.

"He just wants to do more. He wants to be involved," Harbaugh said. "I just think he has to be patient. It's a long season. He's going to be healthy and he practices hard and well. I know he's going to be there for us."

Beckham's only full game was the season-opener against the Texans, in which he caught two passes for 37 yards. Then Beckham suffered an ankle injury in Cincinnati, which sidelined him for the next two games. Beckham returned last week in Pittsburgh but exited the game for a chunk for unknown reasons. He indicated Thursday that maybe he came back a little too soon.

"It's been tough," Beckham said. "I worked my ass off for a long time since that Super Bowl [injury]. Just to have a small, small setback that you never saw coming, it's just unfortunate. … It never feels good when you're not at your very, very best. I feel much better this week."

Now Beckham seems to be working on improving his mental health.

"It starts with my energy day to day," Beckham said. "There's a lot of things that I feel like I can do better. I have to accept that challenge, embrace it, and be exactly who I know I am."

Beckham might be the Ravens' biggest international star in London this week. Junior soccer players at the Ravens' Tottenham practice facility were dying for photos with him. But when it comes to Sunday's game abroad, nobody on the Ravens may be itching for a big game more than Beckham.

The last time he had such a performance was in Super Bowl LIV, but it was cut short by his career-altering second major knee injury. Now Beckham is hoping the large international stage will be his launching point.

"There's something about pressure and the biggest stage that drives me even more," Beckham said, relaying something his former head coach for the Los Angeles Rams, Sean McVay, told him.

"How can I get back on track? How can I be the person that I know I'm capable of being? I would absolutely love that to start this Sunday."

Related Content

news

David Ojabo Hopes to Return This Season From Injury

Roquan Smith is focused on stopping Titans offense led by Derrick Henry. The Ravens are bonding off the field on their London trip. Odell Beckham Jr. strongly favors grass over turf. 
news

How to Watch, Listen, Live Stream Ravens at Titans Week 6 in London

The Ravens will be nationally broadcast from across the pond at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium against the Tennessee Titans Sunday at 9:30 a.m.
news

Late for Work: Will Wide Receiver Be an Offseason Priority Again? 

Re-grading the Roquan Smith trade one year later. The Ravens are urged to trade for Dalvin Cook.
news

Lamar Jackson Is Surprised He's an International Star, Loving London

The playing surface at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium will be under the microscope. The Ravens refocused during a 45-minute team meeting. Drop passes becoming a lingering issue isn't a concern.
news

Mailbag: What's the Level of Concern With the Wide Receivers?

Why do the Ravens use rugby balls? Why isn't Gus Edwards being used more? Why didn't the Ravens call on Justin Tucker?
news

Ravens Tackles Morgan Moses, Patrick Mekari Return to Practice

Morgan Moses returned to practice Wednesday and Patrick Mekari is on the field after Sunday's early exit.
news

Power Rankings: Ravens Drop Following 'Fluky' Loss

The Ravens are no longer a consensus top 10 team after Sunday's frustrating and perplexing defeat at Pittsburgh.
news

Roquan Smith Is Excited to Bring Physical Football to London

Roquan Smith sees the Titans as another physical team under Mike Vrabel, and he's heard some history about the teams' rivalry.
news

Late for Work: Torrey Smith Calls Out Stephen A. Smith, Shannon Sharpe for 'Ridiculous' Criticism of Lamar Jackson

What's gone right and wrong on offense and defense to this point? Where do the Ravens rank on the 'panic scale?'
news

Ravens Eye View: Lamar Jackson's Stellar Day, And More, in Pittsburgh

Lamar Jackson and the Ravens offense took many shots down the field in Pittsburgh in Week 5.
news

Late for Work: Terrell Suggs Reveals Why He Left the Ravens

Lamar Jackson is named PFF's Offensive Player of the Week. Goal-line fade draws criticism. Rex Ryan attributes drops to … catching rugby balls in practice?
Enter The Auction
Find Tickets
FIND TICKETS
Shop Now
Advertising