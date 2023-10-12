Odell Beckham Jr. Is Working Through Early Adversity With 'No Excuses'

Head Coach John Harbaugh said he and Beckham talk a lot, and that he knows the veteran receiver is eager to make his first big splash with his new team.

"He just wants to do more. He wants to be involved," Harbaugh said. "I just think he has to be patient. It's a long season. He's going to be healthy and he practices hard and well. I know he's going to be there for us."

Beckham's only full game was the season-opener against the Texans, in which he caught two passes for 37 yards. Then Beckham suffered an ankle injury in Cincinnati, which sidelined him for the next two games. Beckham returned last week in Pittsburgh but exited the game for a chunk for unknown reasons. He indicated Thursday that maybe he came back a little too soon.

"It's been tough," Beckham said. "I worked my ass off for a long time since that Super Bowl [injury]. Just to have a small, small setback that you never saw coming, it's just unfortunate. … It never feels good when you're not at your very, very best. I feel much better this week."

Now Beckham seems to be working on improving his mental health.