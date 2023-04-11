Five Things to Know About Odell Beckham Jr.

The Ravens made their biggest move of the offseason on Easter Sunday, agreeing to terms with star wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr.

Here are five things to know about the three-time Pro Bowler:

When healthy, Beckham has put up historic numbers.

Beckham ranked No. 1 in NFL history in yards per game (92.9) through the first 62 games of his career, according to stats provided by Pro Football Reference via Mike Sando of the Athletic.

Julio Jones averaged92.8 yards over his first 62 games, followed by Michael Thomas (88.3), Randy Moss (86.7) and Jerry Rice (88.3).Beckham was also the fastest player in NFL history to reach 2,000 receiving yards, doing so in just 21 games.

Beckham immediately took the NFL by storm as a rookie, and during his five seasons with the Giants (2014-19), he was clearly on pace for a Hall of Fame career.