Odell Beckham Jr. Ruled Out With Ankle Injury

Sep 17, 2023 at 06:00 PM
Clifton-Brown
Clifton Brown

BaltimoreRavens.com Staff Writer

AP23260595555791
Darron Cummings/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
WR Odell Beckham Jr.

Odell Beckham Jr. was ruled out of Sunday's 27-24 Ravens victory over the Bengals in the third quarter with an ankle injury.

After the game, Head Coach John Harbaugh said he did not believe that Beckham's injury was serious. Harbaugh said the same applied to outside linebacker Odafe Oweh, who was sidelined the majority of the second half.

"I don't think it's serious injuries for either person," Harbaugh said. "We'll learn more tomorrow. But I don't believe either one of those is going to be serious as it looks right now."

The veteran wide receiver was out for several plays in the first half and was seen flexing his leg and running in place on the sideline. However, he returned to action before finishing the first half with three catches for 29 yards, including a nice reception on a slant.

Beckham had two catches for 37 yards Week 1 and was looking to become more involved in this game. He caught two passes and was targeted by one more on the Ravens' opening drive.

With Beckham out of the lineup, the Ravens still moved the ball effectively in thesecond half withLamar Jackson spreading the ball to tight end Mark Andrews and wide receivers Zay Flowers, Rashod Bateman and Nelson Agholor.

