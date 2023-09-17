Odell Beckham Jr. Ruled Out With Ankle Injury

Odell Beckham Jr. was ruled out of Sunday's 27-24 Ravens victory over the Bengals in the third quarter with an ankle injury.

After the game, Head Coach John Harbaugh said he did not believe that Beckham's injury was serious. Harbaugh said the same applied to outside linebacker Odafe Oweh, who was sidelined the majority of the second half.

"I don't think it's serious injuries for either person," Harbaugh said. "We'll learn more tomorrow. But I don't believe either one of those is going to be serious as it looks right now."