Odell Beckham Jr. 'Feels the Love' in Ravens Debut 

Beckham expects to have better performances and believes the Ravens will be playing meaningful games in December, January, and hopefully into February. But the journey has started, and Beckham has cleared the emotional hurdle of playing his first game after being away so long. Now, he's ready for more.

"We're going to go watch the film, and I don't think too many people are going to be happy," Beckham said. "There were a lot of little mistakes and a lot of things that in a bigger game another team might take advantage of. So, there are a lot of things we need to do. We'll get back to the drawing board. But it's still (nice) to be able to see the 'W' in an ugly win. There are a lot of things we can improve on. I'm excited about that."