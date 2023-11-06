Odell Beckham Jr. Hopes His First Ravens Touchdown Opens the Floodgates

Beckham lost a fumble in the second quarter after making the catch, although he felt his knee was down before the ball was jarred loose. However, Beckham didn't let that miscue deter him.

"We had a word, and he's great," Head Coach John Harbaugh said. "To see him come back – that's what you expect out of a player like that – a veteran player who has done it before.

"It was a great call by [Offensive Coordinator] Todd [Monken]. Odell [Beckham Jr.] ran a great route [on] a double move back out to the corner. It was good to see."

Beckham won a Super Bowl with the Rams to cap the 2021 season, but suffered a serious knee injury in the second quarter of that game which forced him to miss the entire 2022 season. It's been a long road for Beckham, who wants to end this season on a healthier note, with another Super Bowl title in his position. He believes the Ravens have the talent it takes to accomplish that.