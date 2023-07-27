Odell Beckham Jr. Thanks God After First Ravens Training Camp Practice

Judging by the screams from Ravens fans surrounding the fields at the Under Armour Performance Center, they're quite happy to have superstar wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. in Baltimore. Judging by Beckham's social media posts after his first training camp practice, the feeling is mutual.

Beckham's first Ravens training camp practice was a success on the field, as he showed off good explosion to go along with his always smooth route-running and soft hands. He looks good as he continues to get back to full speed following his Super Bowl knee injury.

The emotions of the day seemed to hit Beckham as much as the football. Hours after practice ended, Beckham expressed his appreciation for being back on the field, with his family, including 17-month-old son Zydn, in attendance.