Odell Beckham Jr. Thanks God After First Ravens Training Camp Practice

Jul 26, 2023 at 10:00 PM
Baltimore Ravens Editorial Director Ryan Mink
Ryan Mink

Editorial Director

Judging by the screams from Ravens fans surrounding the fields at the Under Armour Performance Center, they're quite happy to have superstar wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. in Baltimore. Judging by Beckham's social media posts after his first training camp practice, the feeling is mutual.

Beckham's first Ravens training camp practice was a success on the field, as he showed off good explosion to go along with his always smooth route-running and soft hands. He looks good as he continues to get back to full speed following his Super Bowl knee injury.

The emotions of the day seemed to hit Beckham as much as the football. Hours after practice ended, Beckham expressed his appreciation for being back on the field, with his family, including 17-month-old son Zydn, in attendance.

"I can't lie to ya'll this makes me emotional," Beckham posted on Instagram with a video of him following Zydn around on the field after practice. "Truly waitin for this moment for a long time. I always wanted to have training camp where ya family and lil man there waitin for ya after practice."

For years, Head Coach John Harbaugh has welcomed players' family and friends to attend training camp practice and meet up afterwards. It's part of the Ravens' culture, and it seems like Beckham is embracing it. He spent a long time after practice signing autographs and taking photos with fans. He was soaking it up.

On the field, Beckham had one of the highlights of the day with a deep catch from Lamar Jackson in which the veteran wide receiver leapt to catch a pass between cornerback Rock Ya-Sin and safety Kyle Hamilton.

"Odell is a household name. He built that on his own, and it speaks for itself. You've seen that out there today," Jackson said. "He is just giving me a lot of confidence."

"I'm really excited for 'The OBJ Era,'" cornerback Marlon Humphrey added. "I think that combo can be really special."

Related Content

news

News & Notes: Injury Updates on Rashod Bateman, Tyus Bowser

Lamar Jackson is operating without a wristband at the start of training camp. Rookie Sala Aumavae-Laulu is learning quickly.

news

John Harbaugh Discusses 'Complexity' of J.K. Dobbins' Absence

Entering an important contract year, running back J.K. Dobbins has begun training camp on the PUP list and the timing of his return remains uncertain.

news

Practice Report: Day 1 at Ravens Training Camp

Here's who stood out on the first day of 2023 Ravens training camp.

news

Mailbag: Could the Ravens Go After Chase Young?

When will J.K. Dobbins and Rashod Bateman practice? Will Arthur Maulet make the team? What's being done to reduce injuries?

news

Biggest Storylines at Ravens Training Camp

The Ravens begin training camp on Wednesday feeling they have the pieces in place to have a special season.

news

Late for Work 7/26: Matchups That Could Define Ravens Training Camp

Lamar Jackson is ranked among the NFL's most clutch quarterbacks. Pundits say developing chemistry in the new offense is the Ravens' biggest challenge. Justin Tucker is among 10 players who just missed making Pro Football's Focus' top 50 players rankings.

news

News & Notes: Roquan Smith Sees No Weakness in Ravens Defense

Mark Andrews loves to work, but he wants to practice smart. Rookie offensive lineman Sala Aumavae-Laulu isn't shy about asking questions. Morgan Moses has been impressed by Zay Flowers.

news

Mark Andrews Sees a Different Role in Todd Monken's Offense

The Ravens tight end said he'll have different route combinations in the new offense.

news

Training Camp Has Been a 'Long Time in the Making' for Odell Beckham Jr.

The wide receiver is looking forward to taking the field in training camp for the first time since his knee injury during Super Bowl LVI.

news

Training Camp Competition: Defensive Line

The Ravens have an abundance of young, but experienced players ready for bigger roles.

news

Training Camp Competition: Inside Linebackers

Roquan Smith and Patrick Queen lead one of the Ravens' deepest position groups.

Enter The Auction
Shop Now
Advertising