Odell Beckham Jr. Thanks God After First Ravens Training Camp Practice

Judging by the screams from Ravens fans surrounding the fields at the Under Armour Performance Center, they're quite happy to have superstar wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. in Baltimore. Judging by Beckham's social media posts after his first training camp practice, the feeling is mutual.
Beckham's first Ravens training camp practice was a success on the field, as he showed off good explosion to go along with his always smooth route-running and soft hands. He looks good as he continues to get back to full speed following his Super Bowl knee injury.
The emotions of the day seemed to hit Beckham as much as the football. Hours after practice ended, Beckham expressed his appreciation for being back on the field, with his family, including 17-month-old son Zydn, in attendance.
"I can't lie to ya'll this makes me emotional," Beckham posted on Instagram with a video of him following Zydn around on the field after practice. "Truly waitin for this moment for a long time. I always wanted to have training camp where ya family and lil man there waitin for ya after practice."
For years, Head Coach John Harbaugh has welcomed players' family and friends to attend training camp practice and meet up afterwards. It's part of the Ravens' culture, and it seems like Beckham is embracing it. He spent a long time after practice signing autographs and taking photos with fans. He was soaking it up.
On the field, Beckham had one of the highlights of the day with a deep catch from Lamar Jackson in which the veteran wide receiver leapt to catch a pass between cornerback Rock Ya-Sin and safety Kyle Hamilton.
"Odell is a household name. He built that on his own, and it speaks for itself. You've seen that out there today," Jackson said. "He is just giving me a lot of confidence."
"I'm really excited for 'The OBJ Era,'" cornerback Marlon Humphrey added. "I think that combo can be really special."