Odell Beckham Jr. to Host Youth Camp in Baltimore on July 23

Odell Beckham Jr. is already giving back to Baltimore.

The star wide receiver who signed with the Ravens last week announced he will host a summer youth football camp on July 23 at Gilman School in Baltimore.

The Odell Beckham Jr. Youth Football ProCamp is open to boys and girls in grades 1-8 who want to learn the fundamentals of football and receive tips and hands-on instruction. Participants will have the opportunity to work directly with Beckham and other coaches to learn new techniques and improve their overall performance.

In addition to drills and scrimmages, each participant will receive a team photo, limited-edition camp T-shirt and a souvenir autograph. Campers will have the opportunity to meet and learn from Beckham, ask questions and receive feedback on their performance.

Registration is open and early-bird pricing is available until spots become limited. Interested participants are encouraged to sign up early to secure their place. Scholarship opportunities are also available for families in need.