Late for Work 4/11: Odell Beckham Jr. Is 'Worth Every Penny' to Ravens

The Athletic's Jeff Zrebiec: "If there was ever a time to be a little impulsive and get out of your comfort zone by offering an above-market deal for an offensive player, this very well may be it. If the Beckham deal, which will undoubtedly contain some 'void' years to lower his 2023 cap impact, helps the Ravens in their efforts to get something done with Jackson, then it will unequivocally be money well spent.

"There's more. If this pending signing re-energizes (or pacifies) the fan base at a time when season ticket renewals await and quell some of the negativity that has enveloped the franchise, then that's worth plenty to the team, too. … At the very least, a Beckham addition at the cost of $15 million for one year will quiet some of the talks that the Ravens won't spend for outside talent at the offensive skill positions. It also prevents them from having to trade primo draft capital to land an explosive veteran receiver via a trade."

Ebony Bird’s Parker Hurley: "Jakobi Meyers signed for $11.5M, and while Odell Beckham is coming off an ACL, he is still considered better than Meyers on his best days. Corey Davis and Curtis Samuel are making over $11M as well, so you can spare me with the thought that he is not worth more than that. Even if Beckham is not quite his prime, you still take the chance at him over those names, even at the same or more money.