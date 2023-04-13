Odell Beckham Jr. Gives Update on His Knee's Health

Odell Beckham Jr. thrived with the Rams during the back half of the 2021 season, helping them win Super Bowl LVI. He still believes he would have been Super Bowl MVP had he not torn his ACL early in the game (after scoring a touchdown).

On Thursday, his first official day as a Raven, Beckham revealed that he was playing hurt that entire time. He said a team official informed him in Week 9, just after signing with Los Angeles, that he didn't have an ACL and they were ready to perform surgery.

"I just told him, 'I've been through way too much to come here and sign. There was way too much talk on my name. I came here to help win a championship.'" Beckham said. "I told him I'd die on the sword. I just cared that much about playing."

If that's what Beckham was then – 48 receptions for 593 yards and seven touchdowns in 12 games – the Ravens are ecstatic thinking about what Beckham could be with a healthy knee.