Practice Reports: Odell Beckham Jr., Lamar Jackson Hit Big Plays

Beckham had a ridiculous deep catch during a 1-on-1 rep versus cornerback Kevon Seymour, leaping high and tapping the ball back to himself with one hand as he toe-tapped the sideline. It was one of Beckham's busiest days, as he also made a couple other tough shorter grabs during 11-on-11 work.

"It was good to see the plays made downfield," Head Coach John Harbaugh said. "We've been close a lot of times, as you know, throughout camp, but they were completed, and they were competed under heavily-contested coverage, too. So, you see guys tracking the ball, running good angles on routes, they have coaching points that they follow, and I thought they did a good job with that. You always want to see big plays."