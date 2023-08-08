Practice Reports: Odell Beckham Jr., Lamar Jackson Hit Big Plays

We've seen a lot of shorter completions with yards after catch thus far in Todd Monken's new offense. On Tuesday, it was bombs away, and Lamar Jackson and Odell Beckham Jr. were the ones dropping them.
The two connected on an estimated 40-yard shot during 7-on-7 work, as Beckham took top cornerback Marlon Humphrey deep. Humphrey had tight coverage, but Beckham adjusted well to the throw, shielding Humphrey from the ball and hauling it in as he went to the turf.
Beckham had a ridiculous deep catch during a 1-on-1 rep versus cornerback Kevon Seymour, leaping high and tapping the ball back to himself with one hand as he toe-tapped the sideline. It was one of Beckham's busiest days, as he also made a couple other tough shorter grabs during 11-on-11 work.
"It was good to see the plays made downfield," Head Coach John Harbaugh said. "We've been close a lot of times, as you know, throughout camp, but they were completed, and they were competed under heavily-contested coverage, too. So, you see guys tracking the ball, running good angles on routes, they have coaching points that they follow, and I thought they did a good job with that. You always want to see big plays."
Here are other notes from Tuesday's practice:
- Jackson made one of his best throws of camp when he rolled to his left and found tight end Mark Andrews running deep across the field. Jackson's ability to open his hips, launch a deep dart and put it in the perfect spot for Andrews to make the catch, with Kyle Hamilton close in pursuit, was impressive. Harbaugh said last week that the metrics on Jackson's throwing (such as velocity) look quite good, and that throw showed it.
- Andrews won the majority of his battles against Hamilton in what continues to be one of the best battles in training camp. In the first 11-on-11 drill of the day, the first-team offense marched down the field mostly thanks to two completions to Andrews, then one to Isaiah Likely. Andrews also later made a one-handed sideline grab during 11-on -11 work.
- Jackson did well feeling a couple blitzes, including off his backside, and getting the ball out quickly to running back Melvin Gordon III.
- Jackson tried to hit wide receiver Nelson Agholor with another high back-shoulder throw, but Humphrey did well getting in there for a breakup.
- Tight end Charlie Kolar had a tougher day as he was slow to get up after one play, then returned to catch a pass and have it punched out by defensive back Daryl Worley for a fumble.
- Speaking of bombs, Justin Tucker nailed a 60-yard bomb midway through practice and had room to spare.
- While the offense thrived in the red zone Monday, the defense won that portion of practice Tuesday. After taking a pair of sacks, Jackson spiked the ball into the turf.