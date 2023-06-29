Late for Work 6/29: Odell Beckham Jr. Is on 'Slow Incline' With Offseason Preparation

Odell Beckham Jr. on His Offseason Preparation: 'It's About Peaking at the Right Time'

During a recent interview with Fox News Digital’s Scott Thompson, Odell Beckham Jr. explained why he did not participate in voluntary OTAs last month.

Beckham, who was on the field for mandatory minicamp earlier this month, said he's playing the long game regarding his preparation for the regular season.

"I think I'm at the place where I have that one more notch that I'm kicking into and I'm trying to save it because these seasons are long, man, and it's all about peaking at the right moment," Beckham said. "All the other reporters and people [say], 'Oh, you're not at OTAs' and this and that. I've seen people come out and they go through OTAs and mandatory camps and they look season ready. Then, a week or two into camp, they're burnt out.

"It's about peaking at the right time. There's no other way for me to put it. I'm on that slow incline to where, come Sept. 10 or whatever that date is, that's when I'll be ready. [I'm] not ready to play in a game right now and that's OK. I think the most important thing is about how to get there and how to last for the season."

Beckham, who hasn't played since suffering an ACL injury during the Super Bowl in February 2022, said at minicamp that he feels good about where he is in his recovery. He also noted that he and Lamar Jackson plan to work out together prior to the start of training camp in late July.

Beckham is staying active. This week, he was out golfing with rapper DJ Khaled.

Pundit Identifies Ravens' Most and Least Trustworthy Position Groups

The Baltimore Banner’s Jonas Shaffer ranked the Ravens' 10 position groups (special teams was excluded) from most to least trustworthy.

Here's a look at the top two and bottom two.

Most Trustworthy

Inside linebacker

"Patrick Queen said earlier this month that he considers the Ravens' starting duo the best in the NFL. He's not far off. Roquan Smith earned first-team All-Pro honors last season, and Queen played at a Pro Bowl level after Smith's midseason arrival. … Both are true three-down linebackers, capable of winning on a blitz, blowing up run plays and disrupting receivers in coverage. There's good depth behind them, too. Malik Harrison led the team in special teams snaps last season and is a solid run defender with starting experience. Third-round pick Trenton Simpson is an athletic specimen and, with Queen's free agency looming, the heir apparent next to Smith."

Tight end/fullback